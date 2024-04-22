A person students will never forget | Entertainment

Chelsea Gray is nominated this week for Teacher of the Year. Gray, 28, lives in the Netherlands with her husband Trevor and their two-year-old son. She has been teaching fourth grade at Derby Elementary School for five years. Gray said she centers her teaching on building positive relationships and trust with her students. I set clear expectations for my students while trying to maintain a fun and engaging atmosphere, and I do my best to promote confidence in my students.
Gray has previously taught in the Encore Summer and Afterschool programs; however, she has taken a step back since her family began to grow. Gray announced that she is expecting her second son in April.
Gray told the Express she loves doing anything outdoors, especially hiking in the warmer months and snowshoeing in the winter.
I enjoyed sharing this passion with my students through conversations and interactions in our school woods and during winter activity days, Gray said.
She also likes to play soccer. Playing with my students during recess is one of their favorite parts of the day, and mine, Gray told the Express.
Gray was named Derby Elementary School Teacher of the Year by students and community members.
Gray said, “I think I was nominated because I always do my best to create lasting relationships with my students. As a teacher, I have the ability to be someone my students will never forget. Gray said she strived to be a reliable adult role model for my students and would be remembered for my kindness, compassion and understanding.
Gray said she chose teaching as a career because it could influence others. She did not grow up in a family of teachers, as many in this profession do. Instead, she explained, I was always inspired by my mother's selflessness and dedication to helping those around her and I knew I wanted to pursue a career in which I could make a positive difference in someone else's life.
Gray grew up in Derby Line, attended Derby Elementary School (DES), North Country Union Junior High School (NCUJHS), and graduated from North Country Union High School (NCUHS) in 2014. After high school , she attended UMaine for her freshman year. of college. I came home after that and got my bachelor's degree in education from Northern Vermont University, Gray said.
While completing her studies, she worked part-time at the Department of Children and Families (DCF) then was hired at DES a few months before obtaining her diploma.
Gray said: It wasn't until my first tutoring job as a first-year social work student that I knew I wanted to change my major and pursue a career in elementary education.
Meg Norman, Gray’s friend, said: “I coached Chelsea in football and she is an amazing woman. I'm very proud of her, she's a great mom and she's a great educator.
