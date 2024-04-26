Akshay Kumar's son Aarav parties with Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan and Orry in London. See photo | Bollywood

Orry Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a photo of himself with Kajol and Ajay Devgns' daughter Nysa Devgan. The two were joined by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav. Their photo from an evening in London is widely shared on social networks. Read also : Inside Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Orry's London Vacation Have you seen the latest photo of star kids Aarav and Nysa Devgan with Orry?

Orry shares photo with child stars Nysa and Aarav

“Dinner…fun times…about last night,” Orry captioned the photo. The photo of Nysa, Aarav and Orry posing together was taken on Thursday at Park Chinois Mayfair, an upscale Chinese restaurant in London.

HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While Nysa wore a gray top with denim bottoms, Aarav looked handsome in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He was seen holding a drink in his hand while wrapping an arm around Orry.

Kajol's crush on Akshay

Filmmaker Karan Johar, alongside Kajol, appeared on the Kapil Sharma show in 2020. On the show, the filmmaker shared an anecdote about when Kajol had a crush on Akshay.

Karan had said, Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar, I remember that. Abhi can talk. In the first pure, he beat Akshay Kumar and I had banned his support. Secretly, I too was looking for Akshay Kumar (now we can talk about it. At a film premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay and I was there to help her. Maybe secretly, I was looking for him too).

Watch Kajol and Akshay's old video

In 2023, a video of Kajol unable to take her eyes off Akshay while he was speaking in an interview, surfaced on Reddit. She was caught on camera looking at Akshay. The caption read: This look of Kajol indeed says that she really had a crush on Akshay Kumar.