Denzel Washington is the greatest actor of our generation, says Ethan Hawke





Ethan Hawke raves about Denzel Washington's acting skills in new interview Ethan Hawke recently praised Denzel Washington, calling him the greatest actor of his generation. Speaking on Who talks to Chris Wallace on Max, Ethan, who is currently promoting his new film Wild catscompared Denzel's game to playing baseball with Babe Ruth. “I think, at the end of the day, he’s the greatest actor of our generation,” the 53-year-old said. Ethan mentioned, “This experience I had Circle of Dead PoetsI started playing with Denzel every day.” “His imagination is so complete,” the Before Sunrise actor continued. Ethan remarked, “I imagine it would be interesting to see how Babe Ruth touched his shoes, how he thought about different pitchers, but what creates that is a tremendous amount of energy and thought .” “What creates those moments and once you see someone working that way, it's like an entrance… There are all these other rooms that you can get into the profession and that really made me inspired, to see the profession I chose performed at this level,” explained the. Predestination actor. Interestingly, Ethan was asked about his Oscar moment with Denzel in 2022, when the latter was nominated in the Best Actor category and Ethan was competing for Best Supporting Actor for the film, Training day. At the time, Ethan, lost at the Oscars, revealed the advice he received from Training day co-starDenzel, “It’s Better to Lose the Oscar.” Further quoting his co-star, theAlive The actor said: “You don't want an award to improve your status. You want to improve the status of awards.” “That’s what Denzel thinks and that’s what I’m talking about playing with Babe Ruth,” he continued. Ethan pointed out, “The Academy Award has more power, because Denzel has a few. It didn't elevate who he was.” Interestingly, the host wondered if Ethan would like to win the Oscar more than 20 years ago? He said, “No, I mean, yeah, I guess. I was at the Oscars sitting next to Denzel Washington and I was nominated against Ian McKellen.” “I had already won. It was impossible for me not to see things differently,” he added.

