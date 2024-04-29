Sahil Khan detained in Mahadev betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor and Badshah among Bollywood stars questioned so far

Bombay News: Actor Sahil Khan has been remanded to police custody till May 1 in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The Mumbai Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended Khan from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea.

The actor well known for his work in Bollywood films like Aladdin, Excuse Me and Style is one of 32 others responsible for promoting the betting app. Other Bollywood celebrities have also been questioned in the Mahadev betting app case.

Mahadev Betting App Scam: List of Bollywood Stars Questioned So Far

– Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor: The Enforcement Directorate summoned the Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkaar stars last year for allegedly receiving payments for promoting the app. They were interviewed to provide insight into the source of the money received.

– Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi: Federal agencies revealed that the celebrities were paid through hawala transactions for promoting the Mahadev betting app. They were called to a wedding in Dubai in February this year.

– Tamannaah Bhatia: The actor was recently called into the betting app, also known as the Fairplay app. The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has called Bhatia for questioning in connection with the alleged promotion of viewing IPL 2024 matches on betting app Fairplay.

-Badshah, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez: The Mumbai Police have already recorded the statements of Badshah, Dutt and Fernandez in this case.

What is the case of Mahadev betting app?

The SIT has been investigating alleged illegal transactions between the promoters of the controversial betting app Mahadev and some financial and real estate companies in the state. According to the FIR registered by the police, the scale of the scam is around 15,000 billion.

An investigation is underway against Shail Khan and 31 others. Police said the investigation included examining their bank accounts, cell phones, laptops and all technical equipment.

The FIR stated that Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Agrawal, the promoters of Mahadev Books App, created an online platform for live online betting and indulged in gambling. random via social media sites including Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

Promoters created various platforms and used panel operators and branches to conduct illicit online betting activities. According to the FIR, they distributed the remaining funds among the panel operators and branch operators after keeping 7,080% of their illicit profits for themselves.

After the implementation of the lockdown in 2020 (due to the COVID-19 epidemic), promoters and panelists would have made approximately 450 crore per month through online betting app. The FIR stated that the panel operators used multiple bank accounts to transmit illicit funds to app promoters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: April 29, 2024, 07:05 AM IST

