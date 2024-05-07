Singer and former “Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Bridget Kelly is married!





Getty Images It's been a year for celebrity divorces, but there are still some notable names tying the knot. Singer and elder Love and hip hop: Hollywood Star Bridget Kelly recently married her partner Jason Hall, who goes by “Cheech” online. She announced the good news to her Instagram fans on April 27. A week ago today we got married,” she wrote. “I still don't have the words to express my gratitude and joy. Not to mention all the incredible memories and moments spent with our loved ones It was a perfect day! I'm going to flood the feed soon, I'm still overwhelmed with all the love for our love #HallwaysAndForever42024 The Grammy Award-winning songwriter posted the caption below a reel of her and Jason having an intimate outdoor wedding. She wore a sleeveless wedding dress adorned with a slit, and her hair was tied into a ponytail with loose curls. Kelly also hosted pre-wedding festivities, celebrating with a bachelorette party in the Bahamas a few weeks before the wedding. The podcaster shared a reel with all the fun, which included a boat ride, clear waters, blue skies and lots of cocktails. The couple, according to Hall's previous posts, have been together since 2020. “I almost let the day go by without posting because I just enjoyed being present with you,” she wrote on their anniversary in 2022. “2 years ago today There (June 10th is appropriate, yaassss), we decided to launch into this love. traveling with each other, amid a pandemic, a cross-country move, and a career pivot. Needless to say, the circumstances were precarious, but we persevered! » “You have been a wonderful pillar of support and friendship and I am in love with the life you are building,” she added. “We are far from perfect but you remind me that I am loved even when I am at my worst. Thank you for your endless love and laughter, Dad, here's to more memories, more growth and more life with you Happy birthday baby. The former Roc Nation singer hasn't always had an easy time in love. When she appeared on the show in 2017 and 2018, fans of Love and hip hop: Hollywood I watched her kiss frogs. But we are happy that she was able to find her happily ever after. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

