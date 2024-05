Dollywood Ranked #1 Attraction Travelers Want to Return to

Maybe they will always have Paris. Some have indeed left their hearts in San Francisco. And others might agree that Disneyland is “the happiest place on Earth.” But apparently, most travelers from around the world are more keen on fun in Appalachia, naming Dollywood as the No. 1 attraction they most want to return to. A report produced by a UK-based company travel insurance specialists InsureandGo Dollywood achieved the highest Come Back score among more than 450 landmarks worldwide. InsureandGo also ranked countries and cities as part of its report; Japan was the highest ranked country and London was the highest ranked city. To determine the list of attractions, the company looked at thousands of online reviews of content, attraction ratings and rated reviews from guests saying they hoped to return. Using a weighted rating system, they assigned Come Back ratings to attractions on a scale of 1 to 100. Dollywood scored 94 out of 100 at the top of the list. Dollywood is both a theme park and a nod to local Appalachian culture as well as the living legend herself, Dolly Parton,” the website notes. “Online reviews praise of the park for its fantastic food and decorations during the Christmas period, while many visitors recommend getting the two-day pass so you can explore all there is to offer. Disneyland, Yosemite and the Empire State Building are just some of the attractions listed below Dollywood According to the study, the top global attractions people most want to return to: Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Dollywood Disneyland in Anaheim, California Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia Warner Bros. Studios Tour in London Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, UK/Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (tie) Crazy Horse Memorial in Crazy Horse, South Dakota/Hampton Court Palace in London (tie) Tokyo Disneyland in Tokyo Yosemite National Park California/Universal Studios Florida at Orlando/Busch Gardens Tampa (tie) For comparison, the Empire State Building ranked 41st, while the Taj Mahal was 31st. The Las Vegas Strip was ranked 36th in travelers' hearts. Liz Kellar is a reporter for Tennessee Connect. E-mail[email protected]. Support strong local journalism by subscribing toknoxnews.com/subscribe.

