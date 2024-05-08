I.D. man shot and killed by subway security guard at Hollywood station





HOLLYWOOD – Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who allegedly stabbed a security guard at a B (Red) Line subway station in Hollywood and then was fatally shot by a guard at the facility. Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department. According to the LAFD, paramedics were directed to the station platform level, and they also became aware of a second victim near Vermont and De Longpré avenues. Metro spokesman José Ubaldo said the situation began on a B line train when a passenger “pressed an emergency alarm, causing the train to stop before the station.” “Metro Contract Security was able to reset the alarm when the person ran off the train to an auxiliary (non-public) area of ​​the Vermont/Sunset station,” Ubaldo said. “This resulted in an altercation during which the contract security officers first used pepper spray, then after the intruder stabbed one of the contract security officers in the leg, an officer contract security fired a weapon in self-defense. “The contracted security guard was taken to hospital in stable condition. The intruder did not survive his injuries. It was unclear whether the guard who shot the man was the same guard who was stabbed. On Wednesday, the fatally injured man was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Ryan Ludwick, 31, whose city of residence was not known. Ludwick was found dead on a sidewalk a short distance from the station. Ubaldo said Metro is working with its security team “to provide the support and assistance they need.” The deadly clash is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving the transit system in recent weeks. An unspecified number of metro bus drivers took part in a “sick out” Friday to protest recent attacks on bus operators, calling for additional security measures. Metro's board of directors voted last week to expedite the purchase and installation of protective barriers for drivers. The board also voted to explore other safety measures, noting the recent fatal shooting of a woman on a B Line train in the Studio City neighborhood. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://2urbangirls.com/2024/05/authorities-id-man-fatally-shot-by-metro-security-guard-at-hollywood-station/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos