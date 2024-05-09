Connect with us

Three-dog night at the Fisher Theater, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune

 


It's been a long time since their peak, but in the first half of the '70s it was hard to find a band much more popular than Three Dog Night.

Between 1969 and 1974, the seven-man group recorded 11 Top 10 and 18 Top 20 hits, including “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala”, “Mama Told Me Not to Come”. », “One” and more. During the same period, he also released 12 gold or better albums.

These days, the group only has one original Dog. Danny Hutton remains of the vocal triumvirate that included the late Cory Wells and Chuck Negron, who is largely retired and who also published a vindictive memoir, “Three Dog Nightmare” in 1999. But Hutton, 81 – whose career includes also writing for Hannah-Barbera Recorded in the 1960s and recorded for the Beach Boys' Brother Records label – is happy to continue releasing The Dog, not only to play the old songs but also with a new album to be released more late this year…

*Three Dog Night has been both praised and criticized over time for covering songs by many other songwriters, including Randy Newman, Harry Nilsson, Laura Nyro, Hoyt Axton, Paul Williams and others. “We used to get fooled all the time: 'Ah, you're just doing someone else's songs!'” Hutton recalls. “I always said we didn’t cover any songs; we resurrected them. Probably all the songs came out, but we did them our way and made them hits. I don't think any of these (songwriters) were complaining about us when they got their royalty checks, you know?

* Hutton says he learned a lot about arranging songs from his time with the Beach Boys and particularly Brian Wilson in the studio. “I was there for 'God Only Knows,' all those sessions. I learned so much from him and tried to incorporate it into what (Three Dog Night) did, really using a lot of vocal harmonies and complicated rhythm parts. It's basically like the Beach Boys but I would say we did a little more. It's a little more rhythmic, a little harder.

