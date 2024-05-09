Three-dog night at the Fisher Theater, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune

It's been a long time since their peak, but in the first half of the '70s it was hard to find a band much more popular than Three Dog Night.

Between 1969 and 1974, the seven-man group recorded 11 Top 10 and 18 Top 20 hits, including “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala”, “Mama Told Me Not to Come”. », “One” and more. During the same period, he also released 12 gold or better albums.

These days, the group only has one original Dog. Danny Hutton remains of the vocal triumvirate that included the late Cory Wells and Chuck Negron, who is largely retired and who also published a vindictive memoir, “Three Dog Nightmare” in 1999. But Hutton, 81 – whose career includes also writing for Hannah-Barbera Recorded in the 1960s and recorded for the Beach Boys' Brother Records label – is happy to continue releasing The Dog, not only to play the old songs but also with a new album to be released more late this year…

*Three Dog Night has been both praised and criticized over time for covering songs by many other songwriters, including Randy Newman, Harry Nilsson, Laura Nyro, Hoyt Axton, Paul Williams and others. “We used to get fooled all the time: 'Ah, you're just doing someone else's songs!'” Hutton recalls. “I always said we didn’t cover any songs; we resurrected them. Probably all the songs came out, but we did them our way and made them hits. I don't think any of these (songwriters) were complaining about us when they got their royalty checks, you know?

* Hutton says he learned a lot about arranging songs from his time with the Beach Boys and particularly Brian Wilson in the studio. “I was there for 'God Only Knows,' all those sessions. I learned so much from him and tried to incorporate it into what (Three Dog Night) did, really using a lot of vocal harmonies and complicated rhythm parts. It's basically like the Beach Boys but I would say we did a little more. It's a little more rhythmic, a little harder.

* Hutton says Three Dog Night actually turned down Axton's “Joy to the World,” arguably his signature song, twice before recording it and scoring a No. 1 hit in 1970. “Hoyt doesn't kept coming to the studio and lobbying for it. We did the song as sort of a favor for him and then we really started playing the violin and it ended up being a good song. It wasn't the first release of the album (“Naturally”), we had released other singles before that and we thought that was it, and then all of a sudden the phone calls started to come. happened, and it went crazy, 10 million records or something like that. It's not one of my favorites, but I love this song now because everyone is so happy when they hear it.

* Hutton is often asked why he is still so active, and he replies, “I love it. That's wonderful. After the Covid thing happened, I didn't do anything for about three or four months, and then we had these crazy gigs in these big… parking lots, drive-ins. Everyone had to sit in their cars and the applause was car horns. However, I barely finished the show and it scared the hell out of me. So since then, I've been singing every day now. Every day I sing the set and I do an hour and a half every day. I found that's all, you have to use your voice. It really helped me stay strong.

* Three Dog Night’s new album – which Hutton hopes to release this year – will be the band’s first new set since “It’s a Jungle” in 1983. “We’re just thrilled to death. I'm so proud of it. It's got everything: ballads, hard stuff, lots of big choruses of huge anthems and all that. I know everyone who puts out an album says, “This is going to be really good” and people say, “Yeah, right, here come the old bastards” and blah, blah, blah. But it's a really good album. The lyrics are there, and Bill Cooper, who made all the hits, designs them. I think this will surprise a lot of people.

Three Dog Night will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.