



Salman Khan House dismissal case: Arrested accused Rafiq Choudhary carried out reconnaissance of houses of two other Bollywood actors The fifth accused, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary, arrested in Rajasthan, had carried out reconnaissance not only in Salman Khanbut also at the homes of two other Bollywood actors, according to Mumbai Crime Branch officials. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving a delivery of weapons in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target information, instructing them to carry out the shooting at the actor's house. According to information obtained from the Crime Branch, Chaudhary had conducted a reconnaissance of actor Salman Khan's building on April 12 and also made a video of it and sent it to Anmol. The shooters, Pal and Gupta, were afraid to proceed with the shooting until Anmol reassured them that they would gain virtue by completing the task. The two were sent to Mumbai in October last year by the Vishnoi gang. Despite multiple attempts, they were unable to find accommodation. Finally, in March 2024, with the help of a local rickshaw driver in Panvel, they managed to rent an apartment in the Harigram area. The planned shooting incident was carried out as per instructions, in which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh. The Mumbai crime branch is continuing its investigation into this case to apprehend all those involved in this case. The shooting incident, which took place on April 14 outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments, sent shockwaves through Mumbai's Bandra area. Subsequent arrests revealed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against all those involved in the shooting. Meanwhile, a caution notice has been issued to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the case.

