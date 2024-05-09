Kannada Bigg Boss Fame Shruti Prakash begins her Bollywood journey with Vikram Bhats Haunted 2





Actress Shruti Prakash in Vikram Bhatt's Haunted Ghosts of the Past. Instagram / Shruti Prakash Bollywood call Shruti Prakash! After starring in films like Kadala Theerada Bhargava, Aadu Aata Adu and a handful of Kannada moviesShruti Prakash, who rose to fame as a contestant in one of the seasons of the Kannada version of Great leader, is heading towards Bollywood. The actress who has also made appearances in a few Kannada television serials, makes her Hindi debut with Vikram Bhatts Haunted 2. Shruti Prakash was selected from 60 profiles for Haunted 2 Shruti Prakash, who hails from Belagavi in ​​Karnataka, has completed major portions of shooting for her character Yamini. She still has 10 days to complete the remaining portions of Haunted 2. Her Hindi film is produced by renowned filmmaker Anand Pandit, who features it along with Mahesh Bhatt. The actress shared that she was selected from 60 profiles for the role of Yamini. Anand Pandit recently made his foray into Kannada films in association with Kabzaa producer and director R Chandru. The filmmaker has announced a slew of pan-India ventures under his new banner RC Studios Production. The film, Fatherstarring Darling Krishna, Amurtha Iyengar and Prakash Raj, was released recently. Gray games Shruthi Prakash, also a passionate musician and singer, will be seen in the upcoming Kannada album, Gray games. The film is said to be a cybercrime thriller starring Vijay Raghavendra in the lead. Gray games, which will be released on May 10, revolves around online gaming. Shruti is cast alongside Bhavana Rao and Aparna, a popular television anchor, who returns to acting after a gap of twenty years. Vijay Raghavendra plays a psychologist while Shruti plays a celebrity in Gray games and Bhavana as a cyber crime officer.

