



Follow LAist. If you like this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll receive fresh, community-focused stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Top line: As Los Angeles-area high school seniors receive their college acceptance and rejection letters, sparking anxiety among themselves and their parents, a look at 162 top executives, producers and showrunners from the he entertainment industry reveals that an elite educational pedigree is by no means necessary. for success. Why is this important: Parents, especially those working in the entertainment industry, spend enormous amounts of time and money from their children's early ages doing everything they can to optimize their academic records and extracurricular activities in order to position yourself for admission to an Ivy League or similar elite college. or at university. Yet this obsession with the badge of a top-notch school in an effort to secure a great future doesn't fit the path of Hollywood executives. Where Hollywood CEOs Went to College: Disney CEO Bob Iger graduated from Ithaca College. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, traveled to SUNY Binghamton. Among the companies that operate the major studios, only Comcast CEO Brian Roberts attended an Ivy League school: Penn. (Comcast is based in Philadelphia, as is Penn, and it wasn't directly active in the entertainment business when it got involved.) The people who directly run the studios are also mostly from non-Ivy schools. USC and the Cal State system: Hollywood's leaders reflect California's network of higher education institutions very well. Bela Bajaria, chief creative officer of Netflix, visited Cal State Long Beach, as did Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon Prime Video and Amazon & MGM Studios. Jamie Erlicht, one of Apple's heads of global video, attended UC San Diego. And of course, USC, which is a private school, has produced executives like Dana Walden and Kevin Feige at Disney. The big point to remember: The entertainment industry remains a place characterized by people who force their way into the industry with determination and creativity and less-than-perfectly polished resumes. For more . . . read the full story on The ankle. This story is published in partnership with The doweler, a paid subscription publication about the entertainment industry.

