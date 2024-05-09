Best Bollywood Movies of 2022 to Watch on OTT





Did you miss some good Hindi movies of 2022? Well, we are here to bring you the best Bollywood movies of 2022 < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Rocket: the Nambi effect, Jayeshbhai Jordaar Are you worried that you may have missed some Bollywood cinema gems from the last couple of years? Do not be afraid ! We've compiled a fantastic list of the best Bollywood movies of 2022. Whether you're looking for feel-good films, a thought-provoking drama, or a heartwarming romance, this new list offers something for everyone. So sit back, grab some popcorn and get ready to be entertained with the best Hindi movies. Best Bollywood Movies of 2022 to Stream on OTT ALSO READ: The best Bollywood films of all time Rocket: the Nambi effect IMDb rating: 8.7/10 Streaming platform: Amazon Prime, JioCinema This biographical drama enlightened us about the life of Nambi Narayanan, the aerospace scientist who worked for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Actor R Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in 2022. Not only that, but he also played the role of Nambi Narayanan in the film. The film chronicles Mr. Nambis' struggles and achievements as an aerospace scientist. The film also depicts the biggest challenge he faced when the world accused him of betrayal. Good luck Jerry IMDb rating: 5.5/10 Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar Although it is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, you cannot deny Siddharth Sengupta's direction and Janhvi Kapoor's stellar performance in Good Luck Jerry. The story follows a young woman, Jerry, who is struggling with a financial crisis. Therefore, the desperate need for money pushes her into the world of drug trafficking. However, when she tries to leave this dangerous job, her situation worsens as she gets into even more problems. Will she manage to clear her name and live a respectable life again? You'll have to watch Good Luck Jerry to find out. Gangubai Kathiawadi IMDb rating: 7.8/10 Streaming platform: Netflix This is Alia Bhatt's first time working with the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and she rocked the character of Gangubai. Even the film helped her win her first National Award for Best Actress in 2023. The film tells the real-life story of Gangubai Kothewali aka Gangubai Harjeevandas, who was an Indian social activist. She fought for the well-being of orphaned girls and their right to education. The film also highlights the real difficulties of courtesans. Enjoy 23 OTTs like SonyLIV, Zee5, Fancode, Lionsgateplay and 19 more OTTs and 250+ Live TV Channels for just 75. Sharmaji Namkeen IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Sharmaji Namkeen is the last film of the late Rishi Kapoor. During the filming of the film, he even fell seriously ill and was treated in hospital. During this time, shooting was suspended. The film tells the story of a common man named Brij Gopal Sharma (Rishi Kapoor). After retiring, Sharmaji left to explore his culinary interests. However, his family is not happy with him working as a cook and preparing food for strangers. Those close to him find it absurd that he cooks at this age. Will Sharmaji manage to get everyone to agree with his decision? What will be the result? Jayeshbhai Jordaar IMDb rating: 6/10 Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film tells the story of Jayesh, caught between his progressive ideals and his family's orthodox expectations. Despite growing up in a deeply patriarchal household, Jayesh fights for gender equality. When he learns that his second baby is a girl, he worries about his family's disapproval and strategizes to protect his wife from their potential attacks. What is this strategy? Will Jayesh be able to protect his wife and unborn daughter? Share

