The UMF Emery Community Arts Center presents “Last Gas” by John Carianis





John Carianis Last Gas will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at the Emery Performance Space at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on the campus of the University of Maine at Farmington . Last Gas tells the story of a northern Maine community and a gas station, the last gas station before arriving in Canada. The main character, Nat, took over the business from his father, Dwight. Nat is an incredibly unhappy guy, stuck in a life he's not sure he wants and desperate to become happy again. When an old fling returns for his mother's funeral, Nat thinks it might be the change he's looking for. The play debuted on the Portland stage in 2010. The production is directed by Gavin Pickering, a UMF mental health counselor and northern Maine native whose grandfather and great-grandfather owned gas stations on both the Maine border and Canada, in western Maine and in northern Maine, near Lincoln. Pickering is a WMU alumnus with an undergraduate degree in secondary education and a minor in theater. He received his master's degree in school counseling and mental health counseling from UMaine. Pickering has performed in shows at UMF and in community theaters throughout the state. He has directed educational theater at UMF and UMaine and has also directed several shows in the area, including the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Sparrows Nest Theater and Small Mouth Sounds at Emery Community Arts Center . I first saw this show at the Penobscot Theater in 2011 and was inspired by a play that felt so close to home. Choosing between staying and fulfilling family obligations, or leaving to live a new and better life is one of the hardest decisions to make, Pickering said. The cast, made up of local community members who bring these complex Maine characters to life, includes Jonas Maines, Sarah Carnahan, Austin Frederick, Tim Davis, Katie Kirwan, Michaela Carney and Jennifer Beloin. Playwright John Cariani, born and raised in Presque Isle, is best known for his first play, Almost, Maine, which premiered at the Portland Stage Company in 2004. It has become one of the most frequently produced plays in the world. Cariani also had a successful acting career in film and television. Tickets are $15/adult; $10/Students/Seniors. Tickets can be purchased with Venmo or cash at the door, or online at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/2024/04/16/last-gas. The Emery Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. For more information, contact Ann Bartges, director of the UMF Emery Community Arts Center at [email protected] 207-778-7461.

