Richard Gilliland, actor and husband of Jean Smart, dies at 71





Richard Gilliland whose many acting credits include the CBS sitcom “Designing Women,” where he met his nearly 34-year-old wife, Jean Smart a deceased. He was 71 years old. Gilliland died on March 18 in Los Angeles from a brief illness, her family confirmed to TODAY USA on Thursday in a statement provided by Smart representative Ame Vanlden. In 1986, Gilliland landed a recurring role in “Designing Women” for five seasons as baseball scout JD Shackelford, boyfriend of Annie Potts’ Mary Jo Shively. It was there that he met and eventually married Smart, who played Charlene Frazier-Stillfield on the series. Passages 2021:Rush Limbaugh, Roger Mudd, Cicely Tyson and more stars we lost this year “I met him when he was kissing someone else,” Smart said in a 2017 interview with Northwest rush hour, adding that she asked her colleague Delta Burke to find out if Gilliland was in the market. “Naturally, Delta approached him and blurted out, ‘John wants to know if you’re married.'” Smart said they hit it off immediately after ‘dragging’ him into his dressing room to help him with a crossword puzzle, and they never looked back. Gilliland and Smart share two children: their son Connor, 31, and Bonnie (“Ani”), who will be 12 in May. The couple have also appeared together in the theatrical productions of “It Had to Be You” and “Love Letters”, the films “Just My Imagination” and “Audreys Rain”, and most notably, the Fox series “24”, where Gilliland interpreted Captain Stan Cotter. alongside Smart’s first lady, Martha Logan. The duo were due to work together again this summer in a Tate Taylor film before Gilliland’s death. His other acting credits include “Operation Petticoat”, “Just Our Luck”, “McMIllan & Wife” and “Heartland”, in addition to guest appearances in “Criminal Minds”, “Dexter”, “Scandal”, “Thirtysomething” And “Thirtysomething” and “Desperate Housewives.” After:Jessica Walter, ‘Arrested Development’ star, ‘Archer’, died at age 80 In one Instagram tribute Thursday, Potts asked her “Designing Women” co-star to “please give me a squeeze in Dixie and Meshach,” referring to co-stars Dixie Carter, who died in 2010, and Meshach Taylor , died in 2014. “Rest in peace my dear Richard,” Potts wrote captioned a photo of her, Gilliland and Smart on set. “Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna shared a photo of himself and Gilliland, who starred together in the Goodman School of Drama production of “Godspell” in 1972. “He was Jesus and I was Judas”, Mantegna tweeted“Beginning of a 50-year friendship. In June 87, 78 hours later, I was a witness at his wedding and he became the godfather of my first child. Me, my wife and my children mourn the passing of a great friend. “







