The 2021 Met Gala’s Best Male Looks





On your average red carpet, ladies tend to get all the glory when it comes to eye-catching fashion, but the Met Gala is anything but average. While the boys were divided over whether to go classic with chic, timeless suits or push the boundaries with edgy looks, there were plenty of red carpet gentlemen to love – and maybe – be the few who will inspire the fashionista debate. From the dynamic costume of Adam Mosseri printed with graphic diamonds to the white costume of Timothée Chalamet enhanced with black accents and superb balls to Dany Levy serving us a great reality of David Rose, men have more than proved that when he did it’s all about serving up some serious looks at fashion’s biggest night out, gender has nothing to do with that. Need proof of all these fashion risks? Here we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite looks that the gentlemen of the Met Gala sported on the red carpet. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Adam Mosséri The Honorary President and Instagram Manager made a statement with a graphic print suit. Preston Heron The designer looked dapper in a sleek, classic tuxedo. Timothée Chalamet The Gala actor and co-host wowed in a vintage black and white and streetwear ensemble. Dan Levy Never afraid to take a sartorial risk, Dan Levy met all expectations of the evening with this card print look. Tom ford Honorary President Tom Ford paired his combination suits with a spectacular pair of sunglasses. David Byrne We certainly weren’t blue about this blue and white couple. Evan laughs The Gossip Girl 2.0 actor adopted a serious look for the red carpet. Evan laughs He finally took off the mask too. Lauren Hubbard

