Google will let you swipe right or left on clothes to get better fashion recommendations





Google is rolling out an update that will make it easier for users to find personalized shopping results, the company announced Wednesday. The new feature allows users to rate different products to get style recommendations when shopping for clothing, shoes and accessories. The update comes as Google continues to compete with companies like Amazon and Walmart, which have released AI-based features to rival Google's shopping capabilities. When you search for something like “men's polo shirts” on Google, you will now see a new section called “style recommendations” where you can Rating options with a thumbs up or thumbs down. You can also use a Tinder-like swipe gesture to review products. If you are unsure about something, you can ignore it. After reviewing a selection of products, Google will display personalized results for you to analyze. If If you haven't found what you're looking for, Google will give you the ability to rate more articles and display even more results. Google will remember your preferences, so if you ever search for men's polo shirts again, you'll see style recommendations based on what you've liked in the past. If you accidentally give a thumbs up to a product you don't like or just don't want to see personalized shopping results, you can manage your preferences by by tapping the three-dot menu next to a result and accessing the customization options in the About that result panel. The new feature is rolling out to all US shoppers using mobile browsers and the Google app. Google hasn't said when or if it plans to expand this feature to more countries. The company says people shop on Google more than a billion times a day and see more than 45 billion products in their results. Google revealed that it updates more than two billion listings every hour with the latest information on pricing, stock availability and shipping details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/27/google-swipe-clothes-better-fashion-recommendations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos