Paris Hilton steals the show in bedazzled sheer dress for LA fundraising event

Paris Hilton effortlessly combined elegance and glamor as she attended Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee's fundraiser at the Little Door in Los Angeles last Tuesday. Wearing a floor-length sheer black dress adorned with scattered diamonds, the reality star confidently asserted her status as the ultimate “it girl.” Look at his gaze here! Sporting a mini dress underneath her sparkling outfit, the mother-of-two completed her stylish all-black ensemble with sunglasses, a leather handbag and high heels. Her blonde hair, styled into a ponytail with side bangs, provided the only burst of color. Paris Hilton Dazzles in Sheer Dress at LA Fundraising Event At the event co-hosted by none other than Queen Fenty herself, Rihanna, Paris shared her post from the evening with this caption: “Thank you @TheOnlyJasonLee and @BadGalRiri for hosting such a beautiful dinner for the #HollywoodCares Foundation. I had a wonderful time being surrounded by incredible philanthropists and advocates who want to create a better world for the next generation! And Jason, thank you again for your kind words, which mean so much to me. I am so proud of you and all the incredible work you do for foster children. The heiress, who just celebrated her 43rd birthday, posted photos posing with Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and of course Riri. Fans were obsessed with her look from the evening and left several comments praising her under her post. “Paris Hilton, Cardi B and Riri at the same table is so iconic,” one fan said. Another user wrote: “Icons supporting icons! » “You will always be THAT GIRL,” another fan said. Paris Hilton Opens Up About Social Media Rules for Her Kids The DJ recently expressed her hopes for her own children's future, revealing one of her wishes: that they use social media less as they grow up. At Propper Daley's fourth “A Day of Unreasonable Talk” summit in Los Angeles last week, Hilton participated in a panel titled “Suffer Alone.” She has expressed her desire for her son and daughter, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, to grow up in a compassionate world where they are not as reliant on social media as she is. “I just want my kids to feel so loved and seen and to be the next generation of someone who brings positivity to the world and just have a big heart and a big love. This is something that is really important to me. And also to live a world outside of social networks and to be on the phone all the time. So I feel like it really takes a lot away from the kids. Kids don’t go out and play as much anymore because everyone is so busy with their phones,” she said. “So I hope my kids aren't as addicted to social media as I am,” she admitted.

