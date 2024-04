Chrissy Teigen Wears a Fully Sheer Animal Print Dress in Daringest Red Carpet Look Yet

Chrissy Teigen is walking on the wild side. The cookbook author turned heads in a sheer leopard print dress as she joined husband John Legend at the City Harvest 2024 gala in New York on Wednesday evening and she left little to the imagination in her naked dress. Teigen, 38, went braless under her animal print Nina Ricci dress ($1,615), tied at the shoulders with long black velvet ribbons. Teigen and Legend shared a sweet kiss at the gala. Getty Images for City Harvest She wore a thong under her transparent dress. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com The couple looked glamorous in their red carpet look. Getty Images for City Harvest They were matched in black and brown looks. Getty Images for City Harvest Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! She wore her hair in a bun with loose tendrils framing her face, adding chunky gold bracelets and 1980s-inspired accessories. Saint Laurent earrings ($1,090) with black and gold velvet rosettes. Teigen carried a black clutch for the night, showing off a dark brown manicure and smoky eye makeup as she walked the red carpet at Cipriani 42nd Street. The legend who was honored at the Motown-themed fundraising gala was paired with his wife in a black suit adorned with sparkling brown floral appliques. Teigen wore Nina Ricci to the fundraiser. Getty Images for City Harvest She wore her hair in a chic bun. Getty Images for City Harvest The couple looked loved up at the gala. Getty Images for City Harvest Legend's costume featured brown floral appliques. Ron Adar / M10 / SplashNews.com For more Page Six style… At the event, Legend told Page Six that life with four children was “so beautiful,” but when Teigen brought up baby number five, the “All of Me” singer shut him down with a quick, ” No ! The celebrity-filled fundraiser raised money to prevent food insecurity in New York City, attended by other stars like Taye Diggs, Richard Gere, Busy Philipps and “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ubah Hassan. As for Teigen's sheer dress, it's the second time in recent days that she's opted for the less-is-more look. The mom-of-four wore a sheer corset dress to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's annual Oscars party last month, while admitting in an Instagram post that the look revealed her “boob lift scars.”

