Fans Love Hunter Schafers' Hand-Painted Starry Night Dress





Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Hunter Schafer became a walking, three-dimensional work of art in a dress inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night. THE Cuckoo the star was released on April 11 for GQat the Global Creativity Awards, and she couldn't have represented pure art better. Although Schafer is known for taking risks and being passionate about avant-garde when it comes to her red carpet fashion, the 25-year-old took it to a whole new level in a custom painted Marni dress in the hand which recalled Van Gogh's famous dress. artwork. Both Euphoria star and Francesco Rossi, creative director of Marnis, were honored at the event. The texture of Schafer's dress was an exaggerated impasto – like Van Gogh's paintings – of blue, yellow and white. The slim silhouette is fitted at the waist and features a plunging neckline. Schafer's hair was slicked to the side, with long extensions falling down her back. Her pointy heels were also painted to match the design of the dress. On Instagram, Marni invited its subscribers to visualize the complex production process through a photo carousel. The base of the dress appeared to be a long blue silk duchess garment. Once the dress was attached to the form, the painter went in with a metal tool, intentionally splattering thick strokes of paint onto it. Enamored viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to express their awe and admiration for the carefully crafted couture. Absolutely gagged, one fan wrote, indicating their affection for the dress. On TikTok, Interview The magazine's fashion director, Dara Allen — who also works as Schafers' stylist — filmed a close-up ASMR video of the dress. Hunter, as always, looks magical! This piece is also amazing, one individual commented under the TikTok, while another said: Obsessed omggg. A viewer also praised Dara's work as a stylist: THE BEST stylist of this generation. Rissos custom Marni has already implemented fine art codes, dressing Tracee Ellis Ross in a hand-painted high-neck sleeveless dress for the New Museums Spring Gala, and Erykah Badu in a painted coat for the New Museums Spring Gala. GQ event. Schafer sported Marni during the press tour of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. For the film's premiere in New York, she walked the red carpet in a pink mini dress with organic floral embellishments. The petals and vines practically jumped out of the fabric, wrapping around Schafer's shoulders and arms. This Marni dress is truly special. It looks like he's covered in stickers and growing a bouquet of wire and aluminum flowers, Dara said. Vogue about the first look. I love that even though there's all this disjointed decoration, the silhouette underneath is super simple and sweet. It was important to us to balance pulling off a waterfall with chic simplicity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/hunter-schafer-van-gogh-marni-dress-b2528012.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos