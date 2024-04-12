Fashion
Busy Philipps lookalike daughter Birdie, 15, wears her crushed velvet dress from 25 years ago at Olivia Rodrigo concert
When Busy Philipps' daughter Birdie needed a dress to wear to Olivia Rodrigo's concert at Madison Square Garden, she dove into her famous mom's closet.
The 15-year-old wore a vintage Betsey Johnson dress that Philipps, 44, first wore to the premiere of The Green Mile in 1999 with her then-boyfriend Colin Hanks, 46.
The burgundy crushed velvet midi dress featured black lace trim on the bodice and straps.
When the Freaks And Geeks star wore it 25 years ago, she paired it with the dark brown lipstick shade that was popular at the time.
Birdie put her own spin on the '90s look by accessorizing with a delicate heart necklace and opting for minimal makeup.
Philipps shared side-by-sides of her in the dress and her daughter in the dress on Instagram on Thursday.
“We love Olivia Rodrigo so much. it was beyond special to be able to see her at MSG last night,” Busy's caption began.
“Such an incredible rock show! I feel so lucky to be the mother of these children.
“One day I'll find a photo of a 12 year old @oliviarodrigo with a 6 year old Birdie Silverstein at a meet and greet for Grace Stirs Up Success,” she continued.
'Also – please enjoy my side by side at 19 and my birdie last night in the same dress – YES IT'S TRUE WE LOOK LIKE V (the dress is @betseyjohnson from the 90s!).'
Betsey Johnson's Instagram account shared the side-by-side photo and captioned it: “#twinning alert! Birdie wore the same vintage Betsey dress that Busy wore in 1999 on the GUTS tour. #VintageBetseyJohnson #BetseyBabes.'
The Girls5Eva star commented on the legendary designer's post, writing: “2 @betseyjohnson girls 4 life!”
Busy shares Birdie and Cricket Pearl with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein. The exes still live together so they can share parenting duties.
Busy sent Birdie to boarding school in Sweden last fall and revealed how difficult it was to see her leave.
She met the singer backstage after the show in New York
She brought a friend
“Birdie is such a strong individual,” she added of the teen who she previously said presents as a “non-binary presenting woman” with a preference for her pronouns.
“She is such an intelligent and unique person that I really have confidence in her ability to succeed in whatever situation she finds herself in,” she added.
She explained that she knew her daughter would not stay at the residential school if she felt it was not right for her.
“If it turns out that that’s not his situation, and I’m not saying it will be, so be it,” she said matter-of-factly.
|
