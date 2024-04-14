Fashion
Consumer Complaints Tribunal ruling on dress damaged after dry cleaning
The facts of the case
A consumer bought a dress for a special occasion for €219. After a month, she took him to dry cleaning at a professional dry cleaning company. When the consumer received the dress a few days later, she immediately noticed that it was not properly cleaned. Additionally, she noticed that the dress's padding was reversed, the corset was twisted and out of shape, and the zipper was completely scratched.
The consumer returned the dress to the dry cleaning company and left the dress with the company to check it out. Eventually, the company admitted that the dress was indeed stained. The company argued that the dress had been cleaned according to its care label and suggested that it might have gotten dirty again upon delivery.
The dry cleaning company offered to clean the dress again and repair the damage. However, the consumer did not accept the offer and requested a refund of the purchase price of the dress.
No agreement having been reached, the consumer filed an official complaint with the Consumer Affairs Office to launch the conciliation procedure.
However, even with the participation of the Bureau, no mutual agreement was reached between the two parties. Subsequently, the consumer had the opportunity to submit her case to the Consumer Complaints Tribunal.
The court's considerations
At first instance, the court noted that the consumer was demanding a refund of €219, which corresponds to the total price she paid for the evening dress she had purchased a month before having it dry cleaned.
The consumer claimed the dress was not properly cleaned and suffered damage during dry cleaning. To this assertion, the company stated that it strictly adhered to the cleaning instructions provided for the dress.
Once a dress loses its shape, restoring it through repairs becomes very difficult.
The company representative admitted that during the cleaning process the chest pads twisted and as a result the zipper got scratched. The representative explained that the company offered the consumer to repair the dress and replace the zipper, but the consumer declined the offer.
The court also observed that although it would have been preferable for the consumer to present the purchase receipt for the dress rather than the bank transaction, the representative did not dispute that the company had cleaned the dress. Additionally, although the company representative insisted that the dress had been cleaned according to its manufacturer's cleaning instructions, he did not provide details on what the care label said nor on the method used for cleaning, whether by dry cleaning or whether the dress had been washed in water. a washing machine.
Additionally, the company provided no explanation as to why the dress was re-cleaned without the consumer's consent. Indeed, on the basis of the documents provided, it turned out that the dress had undergone a second cleaning the day after the consumer returned the dress to the dry cleaners.
The court further considered that the consumer's version of events was more credible and better supported. With no evidence provided as to how the dry cleaning company handled the dress and after reviewing the submitted photos of the dress, the court found the consumer's claim to be substantiated.
The court also noted that the dress was still essentially new and the consumer had a right to expect that the dry cleaning process would not damage her dress. Additionally, once a dress loses its shape, restoring it through repairs becomes very difficult.
The court pointed out that the company's willingness to change the zipper and repair the padding implies an acknowledgment that the cleaning process was not carried out professionally because it damaged the dress. Additionally, the photos revealed that the zipper of the dress was not an ordinary zipper as it had a distinct color matching the dress, indicating its uniqueness.
The court's decision
After a thorough examination of the facts presented, the court ruled in favor of the consumer's request and ordered the defendant company to pay the sum of €219. Additionally, the court told the company that after the refund, it could retain possession of the dress. Additionally, the court ruled that the defendant company must cover expenses associated with the court proceedings.
Odette Vella is Director, Information and Research Branch, MCCAA.
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofmalta.com/article/consumer-claims-tribunal-decision-regarding-dress-damaged.1090835
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pooja Bhatt reacts to shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home: 'Horrible and reprehensible' | Bollywood
- The U.S. Paralympic Committee will gain autonomy and take ownership of regional games from IPC
- Consumer Complaints Tribunal ruling on dress damaged after dry cleaning
- Bolton: Israel's response to Iran attacks should be “much stronger”
- Epicenter of BJP's campaign in South India shifts to Kerala as PM Modi arrives for two-day election tour
- How Novelist Sequoia Nagamatsu Creates Realism in Fantasy Stories
- AIM-listed biotech companies face critical votes on London Stock Exchange exits
- Here's how Google Pixel 9's new modem powers satellite connectivity
- A small earthquake shakes the Coachella Music Festival in California
- German Chancellor Scholz visits China for summit with President Xi
- Iran summons French, British and German envoys to respond to Israeli attacks
- Army Veteran Discovers Hidden Talent and Second Career in Acting After Joining VA Creative Arts Festival