NAACP holds fashion show to raise money for scholarships; featuring clothing from local businesses





Several students, community members and even some elected officials will march at Owensboro High School Saturday as NAACP chapters come together for their inaugural fashion show to raise money for a scholarship. Owensboro NAACP Chapter President Rhondalyn Randolph said the fashion show is a community-wide event. Clothing comes from partnerships with local boutiques including Bella Ragazza, Kingdom Cords, The Earle, and more. Randolph said the NAACP has been working on this event for about a year. They contacted all the boutiques and ended up partnering with six. Sometimes our local stores are a little neglected while you can run to Walmart or go to a [chain store]. We have many local boutiques offering a variety of different clothing choices and styles, and sometimes unique styles. So we also wanted to showcase our local businesses and generate traffic for them, Randolph said. The fashion show will begin at 2 p.m. at the OHS Auditorium (1800 Frederica Street). The show will feature outfits ranging from casual to formal. The 20 models include a mix of Owensboro High School NAACP chapter students and community members, including County Commissioner Chris Castlen and his wife Stacey, as well as Chamber President and CEO of Greater Owensboro, Candance Brake and her husband Nick. Many students, Randolph said, haven't been able to fit or have clothes fit them, so not only does this program shine a spotlight on businesses, but it also gives participants the opportunity to experience something outside from their comfort zone. There's a difference between getting something off the shelf and getting something that's for you, and if you're not taught or introduced to it, you may not even consider it, said Randolph. Owensboro Times reporter Josh Kelly and WEVV 44News evening anchor ElAgance Shemwell will co-host the show. I'm excited to join in this celebration of the different local businesses that shape this city, as well as giving students the opportunity to build their self-confidence. Community events like this are real ways to unite everyone, Kelly said. Randolph noted that the fashion show has help from all of the Owensboro chapters of the NAACP, including the OHS youth chapter and the Kentucky Wesleyan Colleges chapter, with about 50 volunteers helping with the event . The fashion show is a fundraiser for the organization's Travis Leon Jackson Scholarship, which it awards each year. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the scholarship. The scholarship is named for the late son of Rev. Larry Lewis and is offered to students in the community to help them further their educational endeavors and showcase their leadership potential.

