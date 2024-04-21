Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Philadelphia's Fashion District with exclusive 50th anniversary merchandise







CBS News Philadelphia Live PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Hello Kitty Coffee Truck continues to travel the states and Philadelphia is on the list again this Saturday for the Eastern Loop at Fashion district from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck made a stop in town last year. What makes the pop-up truck stop special this year is that it's Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. There's a new collection of exclusive products and treats in honor of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. fwdpr.co

Just like last year's pop-up, the truck is located at the Events Plaza on the corner of Market and 9th streets. Exclusive products and treats include: New iridescent tote

New key ring

New pin

New fixes

New ringer t-shirt and lilac t-shirt

New three-piece cookie set

New giant cookie fwdpr.co

Even with the new goodies, Sanrio fans can still enjoy and purchase the well-known favorites, including: Ceramic Sprinkle Cup

Glass cup

Thermal

Plush mug

Rainbow tote bag

macarons

Madeleine cookie boxes While there is a pop-up in the City of Brotherly Love, there is another pop-up truck in Houston, Texas for the West Loop at The Woodlands Shopping Centre. More from CBS News Taleisha Newbill Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories in the Philadelphia area.

