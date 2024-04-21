Fashion
From designing dog beds to driving the fashion Lamborghini: the excessive world of Philipp Plein | Culture
They say that a house is a representation of its owner, and Philipp Plein's (Munich, 46) mansion in Los Angeles is a good reflection of the fashion designer's personality and rise. The home, named Falconview Castle and formerly owned by Howard Hughes, sits atop a hill in Bel Air, with sweeping views of the California metropolis on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other . In its hall stands an enormous marble statue representing a tattooed angel. Entering further into the house, the visitor encounters another figure, that of UFO Robot Grendizer, one of the characters of the creator of the Mazinger animated. The complex is designed to avoid the slightest constraint: gigantic chandeliers, golden ceilings and 25 rooms. But Plein's plans don't stop there. I [designed] this house as a rehearsal for the big house. When the other one is finished, this one will be intended for the guests, explains the designer in an interview. What for any other mortal would be the height of excess, for him is only the beginning.
The big question is how Plein, the son of a doctor who left his family and a Bavarian housewife, came to run a fashion empire that branched out into jewelry, luxury watches and NFT, generating a fortune that the German edition of Forbes estimated at $800 million. There's no simple answer, but perhaps the closest thing to deciphering the riddle is that the German designer has unconditionally embraced the most excessive vision of our current moment and presented it to consumers who want to show off their wealth to the world. Another possible explanation lies in Plein's own public statements, which include disavowals of the fashion world and claiming that his own idol is none other than Elon Musk. A traveling representative of his brand, Plein is a cross between tech entrepreneur, rapper and professional athlete.
From the right to the dog designer
Fashion was never part of Plein's plans, which were initially based on his law studies at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. Looking for a source of income that would allow him to become independent from his mother and stepfather, he came across an article about the booming dog accessories industry. Taking advantage of the money he had inherited from his grandfather, Plein set out to design a dog bed inspired by a Corbusier sofa. The success of the product convinced Plein to abandon academia and devote himself first to designing furniture, then clothing.
In a world as competitive as that of fashion, and without prior experience in the field, Plein bet on the most generous path possible. Inspired by the maximalism of Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, German designs were not driven by reinterpretation of trends, but by purely commercial parameters. I realized I needed a different product, so if I put a Fuck you all cashmere sweater in Swarovski crystals, I could sell it for $5,000, he explained in an interview with The New Yorker. The business model is really very simple. Simple, but effective: in 2022, his company achieved $228 million in turnover.
Plein's path to success was also traced thanks to his public persona, always photographed with celebrities from the world of music and sports, who forever wear his own clothes. His loyal customers include Cristiano Ronaldo, Nicolas Cage and Floyd Mayweather, an exclusive list to whom the designer offers the luxury they need, and not just in the form of clothing and accessories. Through its various business combinations, Pleins manufactures jewelry, watches, perfumes and is working on opening its first hotel, in Milan. In 2016, he acquired the Italian brand Billionaire and, as a good enthusiast of the world's leading technology entrepreneur, made forays into NFTs and the metaverse.
The anti-fashion designer
Of course, his way of understanding fashion led Plein to be seen by many as a nerdy, attention-seeking upstart. But that didn't stop him from maintaining a constant presence at Milan Fashion Week, a stage on which he cemented his image of excess and luxury. It was there that he organized what is still known as one of the most expensive fashion shows of all time in 2015, for which he installed a roller coaster and featured a performance by rapper Azealia Banks. Plein never hides his cards. HAS Interview magazine, he made his intentions clear: I am a maximalist and I'm proud of it.
This excessive, exhibitionist opulence earned him fans like rapper and actor Ice-T, who once defined the brand as the Lamborghini of clothing and who became a personal friend of the designer. One of the artists' favorite items of clothing is a T-shirt with a diamond skull and bones. If they try to stop me at the door, I think it's an $800 T-shirt, back off, he joked in an interview.
But Plein has also aroused some reluctance, particularly in circles which consider ostentation to be a sign of bad taste. In 2017, Ferrari sued Plein for using some of its cars in a parade. Two years later, the Italian company asked the designer to stop sharing images on Instagram in which his automobiles appeared alongside his sneakers.
The German has made this type of rejection a badge he wears with pride, taking every opportunity possible to display his contempt for the fashion industry. The fashion world was against us from the start, he said GQ. I've been through all this before. When I arrived at boarding school as a teenager, I had long hair while all the guys had short hair and wore cargo pants and polo shirts. I tried to fit in, but after a few months I realized that it wasn't me and that I didn't have to fit into a system that I couldn't stand. That's how I run my business now, I work in the fashion industry.
Plein embraces his role as a fashion outsider, seemingly capable of selling any product imaginable thanks to his strident personality and aura of excess. I learned how difficult it is to sell a chair and how easy it is to sell a jacket, he continued in the GQ interview. I don't have rich parents. I don't have any investors. I don't have bank credit. That's what I'm really proud of. I remained independent and built all of this with my own hands, without anyone's help.
Register for our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition
|
Sources
2/ https://english.elpais.com/culture/2024-04-21/from-designing-dog-beds-to-leading-the-lamborghini-of-fashion-the-excessive-world-of-philipp-plein.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From designing dog beds to driving the fashion Lamborghini: the excessive world of Philipp Plein | Culture
- PM Narendra Modi quotes Manmohan Singh's Muslim remark in Congress, party verifies it
- Ankara criticizes senior Israeli diplomats' anti-Erdoan statement
- Boris Johnson calls for rapid payments to infected blood victims
- Fawad Khan rubs shoulders with Bollywood veteran Mumtaz
- BC stays hot until second round at ACC Championship
- Once in a Lifetime Event | News, Sports, Jobs
- A magnitude 5 earthquake hits the waters off the Taiwan region of China: CENC – CGTN
- Can Donald Trump save President Mike Johnson?
- Indonesian Political Indicators Survey: 77.2% Satisfied with Jokowi's Performance
- HTA Report: Maui County Hotels Lead State in Average Daily Rate in March: Maui Now
- Phyllis Pressman of Barneys New York dies at 95