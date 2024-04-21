Conductor Andrew Davis, who led the Lyric Opera of Chicago and orchestras on 3 continents, dies





Andrew Davis, a renowned British conductor who was music director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and orchestras on three continents, has died. He was 80 years old. Davis died Saturday at the Rusk Institute in Chicago from leukemia, his manager, Jonathan Brill of Opus 3 Artists, said Sunday. Davis had suffered from the illness for a year and a half to two years, but it became acute shortly after his 80th birthday on February 2. He conducted the Chicago Symphony Orchestra last December in the American premiere of his own orchestration of Handel's Messiah. . “An accomplished, incredibly versatile musician and a phenomenal colleague,” soprano René Fleming said in an email to The Associated Press. “It takes a special type of mastery to be a great conductor, the power to train nearly a hundred musicians. (each, at heart, diva or divo) hang on to your slightest gesture. It It is therefore remarkable that even with this strength, Andrews' primary quality was his innate happiness. He was gifted with an infectious joy which manifested itself in one way or another in every measure of music he made. Article continues below this ad As his 80th birthday approached, Davis was invigorated by the challenge of training an orchestra, especially young musicians. To harness all of that energy and enthusiasm and passion and galvanize it into a totally, totally unified design and not just a design, but what's the word? achievement,” he said in an interview with the AP last July after rehearsing the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America in workshops and then at Carnegie Hall in New York. scold more than I would, but I still hope with a twinkle in my eye. Davis was music director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra from 1975 to 1988 and of the Glyndebourne Festival in Britain from 1988 to 2000; conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra from 1989 to 2000 and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra from 2013 to 2019; then musical director of the Lyric Opera from 2000 to 2021. Davis made his Lyric Opera debut in 1987 and has conducted approximately 700 performances of 62 operas by 22 composers. Article continues below this ad He has been a true artistic partner for me and a shining light for many of us,” Lyric Opera General Director Anthony Freud said in a statement. We will miss his incredible artistry, his extraordinary wisdom, his irrepressible humor, his unfettered joie de vivre, and his dedication to the arts and humanities. Davis conducted a dozen Last Night of the Proms concerts, an annual celebration of Britain at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He twice delivered the usual speech to the crackle of Gilbert and Sullivans Majors General's song The Pirates of Penzance. Born in Ashridge, Hertfordshire, England, Andrew Frank Davis played the organ for his parish choir and joined the choir at Watford Grammar School for Boys. He studied piano at the Royal Academy of Music in London, became an organ student at Kings College, Cambridge, and played piano, harpsichord and organ at the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields in 1966 to 1970. He made his conducting debut with the BBC Symphony in 1970, became assistant conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the Philharmonia Orchestra, then, in 1971, made his North American debut with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Article continues below this ad One of the finest conductors of his generation, Carnegie Hall Executive and Artistic Director Clive Gillinson said. I worked with him continuously at the London Symphony Orchestra, and the musicians and I were always totally captivated by his superb musicianship.” Davis made his conducting debut in Strauss's Capriccio at the Glyndebourne in 1973 and met his future wife, soprano Gianna Rolandi, the following year when she sang Zerbinetta in Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos. he conducts at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. They married in 1989 and had a son, composer Edward Frazier Davis. Davis became a Commander of the British Empire in 1992 and a Knight Bachelor in 1999. The family moved to Chicago when he was hired by the Lyric Opera. During the pandemic, Davis translated Virgil's Aeneid from Latin into English. Article continues below this ad “I took an entrance exam in classics at New College, Oxford,” he told NPR, but a few weeks later I took the organ scholarship tests at King's College of Cambridge, which I won to my great surprise. end of the classics for me. His wife died in 2021. In addition to his son, he is survived by a sister, Jill Atkins, and brothers Martin Davis and Tim Davis. Funeral services will be private. ___ This story corrects the year Davis made her Lyric Opera debut. It was 1987, not 1986. Article continues below this ad

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.myplainview.com/entertainment/article/conductor-andrew-davis-dies-at-80-headed-lyric-19414421.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos