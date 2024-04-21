TNI Polri holds force to guard President's visit to Gorontalo – Gorontalo News





Gorontalo City, Kominfotik-TNI and Polri ranks held a troop rally to guard the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Gorontalo, Sunday (21/4/2024). The gathering was led by Pangdam XIII/Merdeka, TNI Major General Candra Wijaya. Also present at the activity were Gorontalo Police Chief Inspector General Pol Pudji Prasetijanto Hadi, First Admiral Danlantamal VIII/Manado TNI Nouldy Jan Tangka, Danlanud Samratulangi Marsma TNI Ramot CP Sinaga and other TNI officers Police. The purpose of the troop call was to check the readiness of the VVIP Security Task Force (Satgaspam), both personnel, equipment and other supporting facilities. It is hoped that President Jokowi's visit to the Gorontalo Province area can proceed in an orderly, smooth and safe manner. “Accomplish this task with full sense of responsibility in accordance with the main duties and functions of each person. “Secondly, strictly adhere to the discipline and fixed procedures as well as the rules for implementing VVIP security, so that things that we do not want do not happen,” the army commander said. He also asked every staff member to avoid arrogant attitudes during security operations. The firmness of the authorities is important but must be measurable. He sees President Jokowi as a personality who always wants to be close and accessible to the public, so he needs proper handling. “Ensure strict coordination and communication between units and between sectors, so that anything that happens can be resolved quickly and completely,” he added. President Jokowi's visit to Gorontalo will last two days, from Sunday to Monday. The two-term president is expected to arrive today at 3:00 p.m. WITA. Jokowi is expected to play soccer at Liluwo Field in the afternoon. Next Monday, the President is expected to inaugurate the Panua Pohuwato Airport, usher in the Presidential Training at Village Road and the corn harvest at Boalemo. Then there was a visit to the Toto Kabila hospital and an inspection of the Bulango Ulu dam in Bone Bolango. Source: Korem Public Relations Publisher: Isam Post Views: 721

