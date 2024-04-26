Chinese fashion retailer Shein faces tougher European regulations DW 04/26/2024





The European Union added China-founded fast fashion company Shein to its list of Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) on Friday, subjecting it to stricter online rules. The list applies to companies with more than 45 million users, according to the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). When added to the list, companies are required to do more to combat illegal and harmful content, as well as counterfeit products on their platforms. How did Shein react? The designation comes into effect from the end of August. Shein said he was committed to following the rules. We share the [European] The Commission's ambition is to ensure that EU consumers can shop online with peace of mind, and we are committed to playing our part,” said Leonard Lin, Global Head of Public Affairs at Shein, in a press release. Shein said it has around 108 million monthly active users across the 27 EU countries. The online retailer has often been accused, like many other fast fashion giants, of exploiting workers and harming the environment. How quickly fashion is killing the planet To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video What is the European Digital Services Act? The EU has recently put the world's biggest digital platforms under scrutiny, with investigations launched against Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) as well as Chinese retailer AliExpress. Another Chinese shopping app, Temu, recently announced that it has around 75 million monthly active users, putting it on the block's list. Some 16 technology companies are already subject to the DSA, including Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba and Microsoft. The DSA stipulates that digital platforms must assess the specific risks to the rights and security of European citizens linked to the content or products published. Platforms are required to submit a report to regulators, as well as an annual audit verifying that they are complying with the rules. rmt/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

