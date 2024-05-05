Ministers issue statement for Red Dress Day 2024





The Crisis Line for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is a toll-free, 24/7 national crisis line that provides support to anyone in need of assistance emotional crisis related to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and girls. people of diverse genders. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. Trauma-informed support is also available to all those affected by the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender diverse people through the Health and Cultural Support Program for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The program funds access to cultural support (e.g., elders, knowledge holders and traditional healers), emotional support (e.g., community health workers, peer supporters), and licensed mental health counselors (e.g. psychologists and social workers). Ottawa, Ontario (May 5, 2024) – Traditional Unceded Algonquin Territory Today, the Honorable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor; the Honorable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; and the Honorable Marci Ien, Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth; issued the following statement: “Since mixed-race artist Jaime Black began REDress Project In 2010, red dresses hung in public spaces became a stark visual reminder of every woman, girl, two-spirit and gender diverse person in Canada who has gone missing or been murdered. “Today, on Red Dress Day, we honor all the First Nations, Inuit and Métis lives lost to this crisis, and we reaffirm our efforts to bring those lost home. the House. Ahead of Red Dress Day, the governments of Canada and Manitoba announced a partnership. to jointly develop a pilot Red Dress Alert system with Indigenous partners. This was made possible thanks to the $1.3 million investment included in the 2024 budget. Alert systems can help ensure that it is a woman, a girl, a two-spirit or gender diverse person. disappears, we find them again. “We are united in affirming our unwavering commitment to confronting this national crisis and working collectively toward a safe, violence-free future for all Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit and gender diverse people. Indigenous and community-led change through housing, shelter, policing and infrastructure initiatives, such as Inuvialuit Family Wellness Center which provides shelter for Indigenous women and families in Inuvik, Liaison Program with Indigenous Victims and Their Families that helps individuals and their family members navigate culturally competent health and wellness supports, as well as new rural transit studies to better connect communities undertaken by Nahanni Butte First Nation, Yellowknives Dene First Nation and the Hay River Métis Government. “The work to end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, and gender diverse people continues, and there is much more to do. The federal government is committed to learning from Indigenous partners in a way that respects our shared priorities. We will continue to use the Federal route, the National Action Plan /Public broadcast. This material from the original organization/authors may be timely in nature and edited for clarity, style, and length. Mirage.News takes no institutional position or party, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author(s). See in full here.

