Watch Jeff Goldblum do his homework and follow the dress code | Met Gala





You look amazing. Really, Emma? This is so cool. And you too, thank you very much. I appreciate it. So, are you a great prop master? I feel like the glasses are so chic and special. Is this something you integrate in your everyday life? Yeah. Yeah. I wear glasses. These are by Jacques Marie Mage. A big company. And I collaborated, believe it or not, there is a Jeff Frame that Jacques Marie Mage does. It's incredible. Yeah. Yeah. But I read this, did you read this story whose theme is in part– Yes yes. Derivative. Garden of Time. Yes. The main character is Count Axe. Yeah. Big and imperious, you know. Yes. And live a good life with his wife. Yeah. But there are Goya genres, you know, Goya, the Spanish artist, you know? Yeah The artist. And there are hordes who come towards the house. But you know the story. [Emma] Yes. But they pick these magical crystal flowers it then becomes liquid but it makes time go back. Yes. And anticipations, kinds of delays, the inevitable destruction of their lives. Of their beautiful lives and gardens. Yeah. Yeah. I love that you read the short story, which is the theme. Yeah yeah. And you kind of did your homework. So, were you very involved in creating the theme? Well, I was interested and involved, but without much time to do it. I did lots of other things. Andrew Vottero is my stylist. Amazing. And he was delighted with this challenge and this mission. He knew the story and designed this thing with Prada, you know, who I worked with a little bit before. I love them. And we kind of found that. Ooh. Including this Tiffany watch. [Emma] It's incredible. I know. Isn't that something? Amazing. And these, you know, on loan, these little Tiffany brooches. The little green brooch with the green glasses It's incredible. You think? I love it. They are awesome. I have one more question to ask you. To pull. So it's based on a short story, right? The theme is based on a short story. In part, yes. Do you have a favorite short story? Do you know this short story by JD Salinger, who wrote Catcher in the Rye, called… Oh yes. Called Perfect Day for Banana Fish? Never heard of it. Yeah, it's, I haven't read it in a while, but it's something. Yeah. How about the ones that I, you know, knew at school. Gift of the Magi, O Henry and the Monkey's Paw. Yes. Ooh. Ooh. [laughs] And do you know Edgar Allen Poe? Oh, I mean, my love, yeah. Mask of the Red Death, which is a bit… You have so many good ones. Next to that. That's right. The telltale heart, oh yeah. Yeah. [Jeff purring] Not to mention the Raven. Do you know Le Corbeau? Let's recite it together. The Raven, ready? Oh my God. Don't make me recite this. I'll just dance for you while you recite it. It was a dreary night while I was thinking, weak and tired, on many picturesque and curious volumes to know forgotten, oh, that's good. It was truly incredible. Okay, this is going to be the best interview of the evening. You are so good, Emma. You are the best. Thank you so much. I can't thank you enough. [Emma] You are amazing. Go have so much fun in there. You are. See you there and we'll party. Have fun. Mwah. Happy to see you. Good to see you, Emma. [Emma] You are so much fun. I love you. Thanks for letting me dance.

