Sports
The District 10 boys tennis tournament will determine Monday's finalists
Matches between Cathedral Prep teammates have become common in recent District 10 boys tennis tournaments.
However, matches between former champions are not.
That's the reason for any intrigue during Monday's first of two finals at the Westwood Racquet Club. The Ramblers Gavin Ferretti and Jonah Ng, the district's last two Class 2A titlists, meet at 3 p.m.
“I'm pretty excited about this,” Ferretti said. I've never played Jonah in a competitive match before. He's obviously very good, so it should be fun.
Monday's Class 3A final is now scheduled for 4 p.m. at Westwood, where early rounds were held in each bracket on Saturday. John Sinnott could become the first Erie High male tennis player to win a district singles tournament if he defeats McDowell's Gridley Wright.
Tournament director Kelly Maslar moved their final an hour later because each player took placement tests earlier that afternoon.
Title match tiebreaker
Ferretti was seeded second even though he is the defending District 2A champion.
If the rejection bothered the second year, it was not reflected in his competition results. He defeated Warren's Adam Strandburg and Greenville's Alex Harcourt in 8-0 pro sets and then beat Hickory's Jacob Jarzab, the tournament's fourth seed, 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Ferretti said he is a smarter player than he was this time last year, when he defeated Warren graduate Logan Fincher in the small school district title game.
“I'm trying to keep the ball in play more, maybe not shoot so hard and maybe pick (situations) when I need to serve harder,” Ferretti said.
Ng's absence from the 2023 District 2A singles tournament was a big reason why Ferretti is the reigning champion. The 2022 winner voluntarily skipped singles defense to focus on postseason doubles with Prep graduate Hayden Hutchinson.
The duo won districts and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals, where they lost to Freddie Bloom and Michael Goergelis.
The Lancaster Country Day students were the eventual gold medalists.
Ng was a freshman when he reached the semifinals of the 2022 PIAA 2A singles tournament. He finished fourth overall.
Ng eliminated his three opponents on Saturday. His final result was a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Colin Troutman, Prep's third entry in Saturday's original field.
Despite such current and past results, Ng chose to praise his teammates after Saturday's action.
Colin really shocked everyone when he made it to the semi-finals, he said, and Gavin (won in the) semi-finals. I think they were all very focused on districts (team tournaments) and trying to win states. That is our real goal.
More:Results for District 10 spring sports, April 29-May 4
Underhanded tactics
Sinnott would not be the first Erie Highs first district champion in boys tennis. 2021 graduates Matthew Prenovitz and Henry Polaski won that year's 3A doubles tournament.
However, Sinnott would become the first Royal to receive a district gold medal minus a partner if he beats Wright on Monday.
The Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy junior, whose uncle is former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott, would also be the first singles champion for an Erie public school tennis program since Anthony Villella (2A) represented the former Strong Vincent Colonels in 2017 The district consolidated its high schools later that year.
Sinnott would like to join the tennis pioneers of Prenovitz, Polaski and Erie High.
“I know some guys have come up short in the past,” he said, “and last year I came up short in the (3A) doubles final. It would be nice to come back here (Monday) and win this (title) for the team.
Monday's match offers Wright the chance to beat each of Erie High's three starters. He eliminated the Royals' Joe Salamon 8-1 in the quarterfinals and Joel Lee 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Lee recorded Saturday's biggest upset when he defeated McDowell's Noah Hardesty, the 3A tournament's second seed, 8-2 in the quarterfinals.
However, an animated Wright avenged that result. The second-year Trojan saw a lot of movement both during and between points all Saturday.
Wright even resorted to occasionally surprising Lee with underhand serves.
I started (doing that) a little more this season,” Wright said. I throw it in once or twice per set to keep (opponents) on their toes. It was 50/50, but I did win the last point I used (against Lee) and that's what matters.
Mike has worked for the Erie Times-News editorial team since 1997 and in the sports department full-time since 2004. From 1991 to 1993, he was sports editor for the former Titusville Herald.
