Kendall Jenner wore a 25-year-old Givenchy dress to the 2024 Met Gala





Kendall Jenner took it back to 1999 with her 2024 Met Gala dress. Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Givenchy dress by Alexander McQueen from the fall 1999 collection. The black dress featured beautiful beaded details, including long beaded accents on each arm, a plunging neckline and a bold cutout in the back. Jenner paired the look with long, curly hair, contrasting the high pony she wore with the Marc Jacob bodysuit she showed off at last year's Met Gala. MET GALA 2024: ARRIVALS ON THE RED CARPET “I'm so, so honored to wear it,” Jenner told Vogue of the Givenchy dress on the Met Gala red carpet on May 6. Jenner added that she was the first human to wear the dress. Before her, she had only ever been presented on a model. “It was a miracle that it was okay, it was a miracle that we found it. And it's just meant to be, and I'm so happy,” Jenner told Vogue. Some celebrities are opting for a custom look for the Met Gala, while others, like Jenner, are hoping to bring back an old piece, although this approach presents some challenges. Jenner told Vogue that she was unable to tailor or make adjustments to the dress. “For me, when I heard it, the first thing I thought of was something archival, and that's when I started to do a little research and, in my I was searching and came across this dress,” Jenner told Vogue. when asked what “Le Jardin du Temps,” the dress code of the night, meant to her. KATY PERRY ADMITS TO FAKE PHOTOS FROM MET GALA EVEN CHEATING ON HER MOM “The chances of them having it available were really slim. And the chances of it fitting me were also pretty slim, and I couldn't do any sewing. I couldn't do anything, and it fit me perfectly,” Jenner said. Jenner and the rest of Team Kardashian are no strangers to the New York event. Jenner has been attending the Met Gala since she was 18. This year, her sisters Kim and Kylie, as well as her mom Kris, were all spotted on the Met Gala red carpet. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Kim wore a metallic and floral Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano, while Kylie opted for an off-white strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta for the event. Kris wore an all-white outfit to the gala, also designed by Oscar de la Renta, with a long train.

