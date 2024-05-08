Fashion
14 Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Met Gala, “The Garden of Time”
For all its extravagant, Capitol of Panem-esque antics, the Met Gala has more depth than people give it credit for. As a fundraising event, the Met Gala does exactly what it's supposed to do: Last year, the festivities brought together approximately $22 million for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Yet this year, the Met Gala handed out more than just a big check.
To complete The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion, the Costume Institute's next exhibition, the gala theme “The Garden of Time” has awakened fans and critics alike. Despite the serene semantics, “The Garden of Time” refers to a dark and borderline dystopian story of the same name, written by JG Ballard in 1962. Ballard's work, without spoiling the details, has a front-row seat to the destruction of “high culture”, namely works of art, flowers and classical music, which seems particularly relevant for an ostentatious affair like this. A nod to his… chic reputation, the 2024 Met Gala asked guests to interpret beauty amid chaos. With around four hundred participants, the carpet was overflowing with thoughtful shots. That said, a few well-groomed guests stood out from the crowd.
Jeff Goldblum
Although he's been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, Jeff Goldblum, 71, made his first Met Gala appearance this year. THE SHARP The cover alum did her homework, walking the Met's wide carpet in an oversized black suit adorned with Tiffany brooches, complemented by green lenses by Jacques Marie Mage and anchored by a rose gold Tiffany Cocktail 2-Hand watch 18 carat.
“Le Jardin du Temps” inspired these accessories, Goldblum. Telling the story to host Emma Chamberlain, the actor said: “There are hordes coming towards the house, and [the characters] pick these magical crystal flowers that become liquid […] and this prevents, in some way, delays, the inevitable destruction of their lives, their beautiful lives and their gardens. Paired with a black vest and a lightly tied bow, Goldblum gave a modern twist to the antique style of the story.
Dan Levy
Dan Levy showed up on the carpet in a stunning Loewe suit. A black double-breasted jacket drapes over an equally dark high-collar shirt before gradually giving way to pants, crafted from a tapestry of pastel flowers. For the longest time, men's fashion was so boxy. The women were having fun all the time,” Levy told the New York Times. “Everything has changed in the last 10 years, so now I gravitate towards everything fun, flamboyant and exciting.
Bad bunny
After pulling out all the stops on last year's carpet, Bad Bunny was named co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala; If his custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano look is any indication, he took this role seriously. Sparkling diamond-shaped glasses peeked out from under a huge black hat as the singer held a stunning fabric bouquet in his leather-gloved hands. The costume was elegant, full of red lightning on black fabric.
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth arrived in a breezy Tom Ford ensemble accented with gold jewelry and a subtle shimmering green pendant. Washed in a cream hue, the look offered a charming take on traditional garden party attire, complete with dazzling gold accessories that could have been straight out of the Gilded Age.
Steven Yeun
Of course, not every version of the theme had to involve petal-hued pastels; Book for men Cover alumnus Steven Yeun wore a custom black and white suit by Thom Browne. On the jacket, a subtly botanical texture evokes “The Garden of Time” in the literal sense, while an umbrella, bow tie and buttoned vest complete the vintage look.
Colman Domingo
Don a custom Willy Chavarria suit, Book for men former Colman Domingo told E! News Everything I do, I feel like it has to be for the culture. It must be more than just for me. Holding a bouquet of white flowers and sporting black flowers on his lapel, the actor said his look was inspired by Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman and Vogue journalist Andre Leon Talley, as both characters wore capes at the Met Gala. Accordingly, Domingo paired his white double-breasted suit with a matching floor-length cape over super loose black pants.
Sam Smith
Dating a designer has its benefits. Sam Smith made her Met Gala debut in a black outfit designed by their partner, Christian Cower. “I consider the Gala to be a fashion Christmas” Smith told Vogue. It is therefore fitting that they took a sophisticated approach to the theme. Pinning the jacket closed with a metal rose and sporting a sheer black skirt around her pants, Smith's look read like an homage to a rosebush: both eye-catching and fragile.
Lil Nas
Although he's a newcomer to the Met, Lil Nas X has a thing or two to teach the other guests. Made up of more than 50,000 Swarvoski crystals, the rapper's outfit was inspired by traditional luxury fine china services and Waterfood crystal glasses. Meanwhile, baggy pants are reminiscent of modern streetwear. It's decidedly double, with an impressive Swarvoski-laden tank top under a massive, draped overcoat. Raul Lopez de Laur told Vogue this: Just like a flower naturally sheds its petals throughout its life cycle, Lil Nas X sheds its outer layer, revealing a new layer underneath.
Brooklyn Beckham
In “The Garden of Time,” white suits were as ubiquitous as florals and pastels, as evidenced by Brooklyn Beckham’s double-breasted jacket in white wool and silk. Thanks to its deep cut, Beckham's oversized Dior Men ensemble drew attention to a glamorous gold pendant. Going without an undershirt is a bold move, but the sleek lapels give his suit a flattering silhouette.
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey is no stranger to best-dressed lists, so it's only fitting that he pulled out all the stops for fashion's biggest night. Swapping a traditional tie for a massive floral piece, Bailey's custom Loewe look turned heads, while the diamond-studded bezel of his OMEGA De Ville Trsor doubled down on his glamour. Shiny black boots and high-waisted pants adorned with another flower at the waist showed that a good fit is always fashionable.
Ben Simmons
On a night filled with high-fashion items, NBA star Ben Simmons stood out in a flowing overcoat draped over his suit like a vine. The overcoat embroidered with a botanical motif and red-white checked shoulders, the latter matched with a patterned shirt collar, was the highlight. Simmons also carried a head-turning briefcase with a massive clock, taking “The Garden of Time” literally. His real wristwatch was a gem-studded Patek Philippe Aquanaut, which was equally impressive in its own right.
Sébastien Stan
Speaking of statement coats, Sebastian Stan's duster jacket was something to behold with sparkling feather trims and shiny platform shoes elevating the simple black ensemble. That said, Stan's high-waisted pants really stood out, thanks to a bevy of dazzling silver brooches pinned to the waist. It was an impressive decision overall, especially after Stan's slightly too casual all-pink ensemble from last year's gala.
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon swapped the Baked Lays for a personalized Balenciaga bag of…cheese and onion chips? Shannon's cheeky take was offset by the rest of the look, which included a wide formal lapel, a high-collared beige shirt loosely tied with a bow, and a sleek Vacheron Constantin historiques American 1921 in white gold.
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow's look is by far the most subtle on our list, although his peak-lapel, gray wool and silk tuxedo was decidedly dapper. Sporting a Muguet brooch from Dior Men's, Harlow gave a slight nod to the theme.
|
Sources
2/ https://sharpmagazine.com/2024/05/08/met-gala-2024-mens-fashion-the-garden-of-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Have you had any problems with ePassport gates at UK airports? | air transport
- Pulitzer Prize awarded to Professor Emeritus of History
- 14 Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Met Gala, “The Garden of Time”
- PTI calls May 9 riots 'conspiracy to target Imran Khan'
- Turkish embargo: importer excludes Hyundai i10, i20 and Bayon
- Q&A: Developer David Simon Isn't Naive, But He's All About Hollywood
- Division III Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 8
- Google brings Circle to Search to all iPhones with Lens Shortcuts
- Chinese President Xi Jinping received the red carpet during his visit to Serbia BBC News
- Everything the ex-president can't say in the cases against him and when he violated them
- What porn actor Stormy Daniels testified at the Trump trial about money paid to silence her
- Chrissy Teigen turns heads in sheer dress at ACE Awards after skipping Met Gala