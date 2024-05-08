



For all its extravagant, Capitol of Panem-esque antics, the Met Gala has more depth than people give it credit for. As a fundraising event, the Met Gala does exactly what it's supposed to do: Last year, the festivities brought together approximately $22 million for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Yet this year, the Met Gala handed out more than just a big check.

To complete The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion, the Costume Institute's next exhibition, the gala theme “The Garden of Time” has awakened fans and critics alike. Despite the serene semantics, “The Garden of Time” refers to a dark and borderline dystopian story of the same name, written by JG Ballard in 1962. Ballard's work, without spoiling the details, has a front-row seat to the destruction of “high culture”, namely works of art, flowers and classical music, which seems particularly relevant for an ostentatious affair like this. A nod to his… chic reputation, the 2024 Met Gala asked guests to interpret beauty amid chaos. With around four hundred participants, the carpet was overflowing with thoughtful shots. That said, a few well-groomed guests stood out from the crowd.

Jeff Goldblum

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Although he's been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, Jeff Goldblum, 71, made his first Met Gala appearance this year. THE SHARP The cover alum did her homework, walking the Met's wide carpet in an oversized black suit adorned with Tiffany brooches, complemented by green lenses by Jacques Marie Mage and anchored by a rose gold Tiffany Cocktail 2-Hand watch 18 carat.

“Le Jardin du Temps” inspired these accessories, Goldblum. Telling the story to host Emma Chamberlain, the actor said: “There are hordes coming towards the house, and [the characters] pick these magical crystal flowers that become liquid […] and this prevents, in some way, delays, the inevitable destruction of their lives, their beautiful lives and their gardens. Paired with a black vest and a lightly tied bow, Goldblum gave a modern twist to the antique style of the story.

Dan Levy

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dan Levy showed up on the carpet in a stunning Loewe suit. A black double-breasted jacket drapes over an equally dark high-collar shirt before gradually giving way to pants, crafted from a tapestry of pastel flowers. For the longest time, men's fashion was so boxy. The women were having fun all the time,” Levy told the New York Times. “Everything has changed in the last 10 years, so now I gravitate towards everything fun, flamboyant and exciting.

Bad bunny

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After pulling out all the stops on last year's carpet, Bad Bunny was named co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala; If his custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano look is any indication, he took this role seriously. Sparkling diamond-shaped glasses peeked out from under a huge black hat as the singer held a stunning fabric bouquet in his leather-gloved hands. The costume was elegant, full of red lightning on black fabric.

Chris Hemsworth

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth arrived in a breezy Tom Ford ensemble accented with gold jewelry and a subtle shimmering green pendant. Washed in a cream hue, the look offered a charming take on traditional garden party attire, complete with dazzling gold accessories that could have been straight out of the Gilded Age.

Steven Yeun

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Of course, not every version of the theme had to involve petal-hued pastels; Book for men Cover alumnus Steven Yeun wore a custom black and white suit by Thom Browne. On the jacket, a subtly botanical texture evokes “The Garden of Time” in the literal sense, while an umbrella, bow tie and buttoned vest complete the vintage look.

Colman Domingo

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Don a custom Willy Chavarria suit, Book for men former Colman Domingo told E! News Everything I do, I feel like it has to be for the culture. It must be more than just for me. Holding a bouquet of white flowers and sporting black flowers on his lapel, the actor said his look was inspired by Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman and Vogue journalist Andre Leon Talley, as both characters wore capes at the Met Gala. Accordingly, Domingo paired his white double-breasted suit with a matching floor-length cape over super loose black pants.

Sam Smith

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dating a designer has its benefits. Sam Smith made her Met Gala debut in a black outfit designed by their partner, Christian Cower. “I consider the Gala to be a fashion Christmas” Smith told Vogue. It is therefore fitting that they took a sophisticated approach to the theme. Pinning the jacket closed with a metal rose and sporting a sheer black skirt around her pants, Smith's look read like an homage to a rosebush: both eye-catching and fragile.

Lil Nas

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Although he's a newcomer to the Met, Lil Nas X has a thing or two to teach the other guests. Made up of more than 50,000 Swarvoski crystals, the rapper's outfit was inspired by traditional luxury fine china services and Waterfood crystal glasses. Meanwhile, baggy pants are reminiscent of modern streetwear. It's decidedly double, with an impressive Swarvoski-laden tank top under a massive, draped overcoat. Raul Lopez de Laur told Vogue this: Just like a flower naturally sheds its petals throughout its life cycle, Lil Nas X sheds its outer layer, revealing a new layer underneath.

Brooklyn Beckham

Photo courtesy of Dior Men's.

In “The Garden of Time,” white suits were as ubiquitous as florals and pastels, as evidenced by Brooklyn Beckham’s double-breasted jacket in white wool and silk. Thanks to its deep cut, Beckham's oversized Dior Men ensemble drew attention to a glamorous gold pendant. Going without an undershirt is a bold move, but the sleek lapels give his suit a flattering silhouette.

Jonathan Bailey

Photo courtesy of OMEGA.

Jonathan Bailey is no stranger to best-dressed lists, so it's only fitting that he pulled out all the stops for fashion's biggest night. Swapping a traditional tie for a massive floral piece, Bailey's custom Loewe look turned heads, while the diamond-studded bezel of his OMEGA De Ville Trsor doubled down on his glamour. Shiny black boots and high-waisted pants adorned with another flower at the waist showed that a good fit is always fashionable.

Ben Simmons

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

On a night filled with high-fashion items, NBA star Ben Simmons stood out in a flowing overcoat draped over his suit like a vine. The overcoat embroidered with a botanical motif and red-white checked shoulders, the latter matched with a patterned shirt collar, was the highlight. Simmons also carried a head-turning briefcase with a massive clock, taking “The Garden of Time” literally. His real wristwatch was a gem-studded Patek Philippe Aquanaut, which was equally impressive in its own right.

Sébastien Stan

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Speaking of statement coats, Sebastian Stan's duster jacket was something to behold with sparkling feather trims and shiny platform shoes elevating the simple black ensemble. That said, Stan's high-waisted pants really stood out, thanks to a bevy of dazzling silver brooches pinned to the waist. It was an impressive decision overall, especially after Stan's slightly too casual all-pink ensemble from last year's gala.

Michael Shannon

Photo courtesy of Vacheron Constantin.

Michael Shannon swapped the Baked Lays for a personalized Balenciaga bag of…cheese and onion chips? Shannon's cheeky take was offset by the rest of the look, which included a wide formal lapel, a high-collared beige shirt loosely tied with a bow, and a sleek Vacheron Constantin historiques American 1921 in white gold.

Jack Harlow

Photo courtesy of Dior Men's.

Jack Harlow's look is by far the most subtle on our list, although his peak-lapel, gray wool and silk tuxedo was decidedly dapper. Sporting a Muguet brooch from Dior Men's, Harlow gave a slight nod to the theme.