'Dost dost na raha': Congress on jibe of PM's 'Ambani-Adani deal' | News from India





NEW DELHI: The Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge On Wednesday, he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “ enough enough for Raha ( friends are no longer friends)” after the “deal with Starting enemies ” Note. Speaking to X, the Congress leader said “after phase 3 of polling, the Prime Minister is now attacking his own friends.” PM Modi had attacked the Congress earlier in the day, accusing it of taking money from industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani to stop the offensive.

Lashing out at PM Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X: “Times are changing. Friends are no longer friends! After the completion of three election phases, the Prime Minister today started attacking his own friends. Modiji’s chair shakes. That’s the real pattern of results.”

What PM Modi said about Congress's 'Ambani-Adani deal'

Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Vemulavada, PM Modi opened a new front of attack on the Congress and asked why the party had 'stopped abusing Ambani-Adani' after the Lok Sabha elections were announced. “Since the elections were announced, these people [Congress] have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask Telangana soil, that the Shehzada [Rahul Gandhi] announce how much money was taken from Ambani-Adani. Did tempo-laden notes reach Congress? What agreement was reached that the abuse on Ambani-Adani stopped overnight,” he said.

“Definitely something is wrong. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. That means you got tempo charges” stolen food ' (loot). You must answer to the nation,” added the Prime Minister.

Congress counters PM's attack

Reacting to PM Modi's fresh allegations, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the Prime Minister knows that people now understand the reality that he entrusted all his wealth to big businessmen and he is now clarifying after becoming nervous.

On the remark that Rahul Gandhi has stopped attacking Adani-Ambani now, she said, “Rahul ji talks about Adani-Ambani every day, he exposes the truth about them to the public. Every day we tell you that they (BJP) have a nexus with big industrialists. gave up his friends' Rs 16 lakh crores. In UP, farmers are committing suicide but their loans have not been waived.

Jairam Ramesh also responded to the Prime Minister's remark and said, “Defeat is inevitable. The Prime Minister is now scared, even by his own shadow.”

