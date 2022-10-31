Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take bold action and give India ‘One Nation, One Police’

The prime minister raised the idea of ​​a common uniform for state police forces across the country and said it would give a common identity to all police forces. However, he was careful not to say that it was only a suggestion. There could be no objection to the suggestion; it is only a question of feasibility.

Today we have more than three million police and CAPF members in the country. Ensuring the production of a persimmon of exactly the same shade and texture for such a large number of people would require careful consideration. However, more important than what police officers wear is what they do and how they act.

In this context, the Prime Minister had released in 2014 the brilliant concept of a SMART police force which would be strict and sensitive, alert and responsible, reliable and responsive, tech-savvy and trained. The concept must be revived and implemented with all sincerity.

Dress uniformity would be a cosmetic change. It would mean one nation, one uniform, but it would be a small step. Currently, several state governments have formulated different police laws for their respective regions. What the country really needs is a nation, a police force. There should be a model police law that should be adopted by all states with minor modifications necessary to suit local conditions.

The Prime Minister has shown his ability to make difficult decisions. It is time for him to take bold steps on the policing and public order front.

(The author was formerly Director General of Border Security Force and also DGP UP and DGP Assam. He tweets at @singh_praksh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above belong to the authors. The quintet neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)