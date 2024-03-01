Politics
The 10 best TV shows to watch this week, from Celeb Big Brother to The Gentlemen
The Completely Invented Adventures of Dick Turpin
Today Apple TV+
Wondering what to do after you're done Our flag means death? There is hope here. Forget all the murders and thefts Dick Turpin has committed: Noel Fielding's character is a much crazier and hapless type of bandit. Him and his gang, which includes Stath leaves apartments Ellie White and Nativity!Marc Wootton, relies primarily on Turpin's excellent hair and charm for his reputation, but must stay out of the hands of the Thief Taker General (Hugh Bonneville). Its real flintlocks and sabres, and the cast which also includes Tamsin Greig, Asim Chaudhry and Mark Heap is solid. It's also not too proud to indulge in a few Dick jokes.
The Push: Murder on the Cliff
Sunday 9 p.m., Channel 4
In September 2021, lawyer Fawziyah Javed, aged 31, died after a 15 meter fall from Arthurs Seat in Edinburgh, resulting in the death of her unborn child with her. Her husband, Kashif Anwar, was accused of pushing her and a disturbing pattern of abuse dating back several years. This two-part documentary takes place in the courtroom as the trial unfolds. It has been possible to film in Scottish courtrooms for more than a decade now, which has been a boon for true crime storytellers. The trial hinged on the evidence Javed managed to provide in his final moments.
How the BBC started
Sunday 9pm, BBC Four
Following John Bridcuts' two-part 2022 documentary celebrating the Beeb's centenary, this wide-ranging documentary mixes archive and interviews to plug into the very early days of radio and television. It does several things very well: evokes the wonder of hearing new worlds of sound enter your home; and highlight the work that ordinary people do to make the business a reality. The fairly simple format is sprinkled with reminiscences from producers, reporters, technicians and anchors who had a front-row seat to the story, like secretary Dorothy Singer, who remembers hand-delivering notes about the abdication of Lord Reith to Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.
Celebrity Big Brother
Monday 9 p.m., ITV1
Nadine Dorries? Ekin-Su of love island? Kate Middleton's uncle? Rumors about who would show up first CBB in six years started flying almost as soon as ITV announced it was relaunching the show, and we only know how successful the channel was at attracting big names once hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best got them revealed during this live launch show. Episodes arrive at 9 p.m. six nights a week Sunday through Friday for the next 19 days.
Mary and George
Tuesday 9 p.m., Sky Atlantic
In this historical drama, Julianne Moore plays Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, manipulative, swearing and greedy, once an actress in the royal court, but now fearing for her position with no money and none of her children have married. So, she sets out to make her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) a favorite of King James I, in order to seduce him and climb the ranks. Fortunately, young George is sexy and smart enough to pull it off, but standing out has its own dangers. If politics, sniping and wigs Greattry that.
Sarah Everard: The Quest for Justice
Tuesday 9 p.m., BBC One
The sense of shock, disgust and anger that Sarah Everard's murder has sparked across the country is as strong as it was in the spring of 2021, when news of her death and the disastrous handling of the vigils at her memory by the Mets broke for the first time. This documentary tells the story of Everard's death and the Met investigation, as well as the subsequent collapse of trust in the police due to what the then Home Secretary, Priti Patel, called unimaginable failures in policing.
Queens
Tuesday, Disney+
Academy Award winner Angela Bassett narrates this National Geographic documentary that focuses on how the females of a species hold power structures together, set an example for younger generations, and/or tear their faces off. competitors. There are lionesses, hyenas, elephants, monkeys, orcas, ants, bears and all sorts of things here. Bassett's masterful tones and some pretty extraordinary camerawork give things a majestic, weighty feel.
The rise and fall of Boris Johnson
Wednesday 9 p.m., Channel 4
Several political lifetimes ago, in July 2022, Boris Johnson was entrenched in number 10 as resignation after resignation piled up due to his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal. Even Nadhim Zahawi, who had been chancellor for about 20 minutes, solemnly decreed that Johnson must step down. How did we get here ? Over the course of four episodes, Johnson's journey from little boy who wanted to be king of the world to landslide winner to resignation in disgrace is told with rare archival footage and insider interviews.
Marlow's Murder Club
Wednesday 9 p.m., Drama
Like a dark mirror for Death in paradisethe creator Robert Thorogoods Beachside Caper, Marlow's Murder Club, launches Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan to determine who is responsible for a death in their Thames Valley idyll. Bond is Judith, a 77-year-old semi-retired crossword puzzle creator for The temperature, who sees a murder while swimming in cold water. So far, the crime is so cozy. The police ignore this, so they call in dog walker Suzie (Martin) and Becks (Horgan) to investigate. Soon, however, they realize that a serial killer is on the prowl.
Gentlemen
Thursday, Netflix
Guy Ritchie returns to the world of his 2019 film of the same name for even more enjoyable shenanigans. However, there is neither Matthew McConaughey nor Hugh Grant in this spin-off. Instead, Theo James (The White Lotus, The Time Travelers Wife) is Eddie Horniman, a newly arrived aristo who discovers that the estate he has just inherited from his father includes a marijuana empire and a rather hairy debt to cocaine dealers thanks to his brother Freddie (Daniel Ings). Eddie wades into the barney to offer hair straighteners to save his old man's business in time-honoured Ritchie fashion. Kaya Scodelario, Peter Serafinowicz, Vinnie Jones and Ray Winstone also star.
