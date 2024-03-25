Politics
Were the Muslim Spice Girls! Shazia Mirza on striking box office gold with her halal comedy supergroup | Comedy
For years, Muslim women have been the butt of jokes. We have been described as looking like bank robbers and postboxes by Bernard Manning and Boris Johnson. And from Jack take off your straw veils to Donald Trump, who said at least we don't need to wear makeup, white men in power have continually attacked us for cheap laughs.
We couldn't fight back. We were the voiceless, faceless, humorless, powerless underdogs of society. While white women took on various roles as pop stars, models, news anchors and politicians, we were only seen baking cakes in burqas or becoming jihadi brides.
When I was little, no one on TV looked like me. My father always shouted: Hurry up, get down! Trevor is on TV. Because Trevor McDonald was the closest thing to an Asian woman at the time.
Race, religion and hijab have always preceded talent, spirit and achievement. Our hijabs were like Kylie's hotpants: they took on a life of their own. People's perception was that we were forced into marriage, controlled by men, oppressed and secretly changed into thongs and miniskirts in public toilets for a secret night at the Ritzy nightclub. The rich apparently spent all their days at Harrods buying red lace underwear to wear under our burqas, for our husbands' eyes only. For the rest of us, a day away consisted of a trip to the laser hair removal clinic, and even then we had to get permission from our dads.
In fact, I can tell you that for most of us, our greatest fear is not forced marriage or the burqa. It's the fear of marrying a man with a bigger mustache. I'm really competitive, he can't have one bigger than me.
It took years to change, even if only slightly, the conversation about Muslim women. There is a history of Jewish, black and Catholic comedians, but no history of Muslim comedians. It is being created right now in real time.
I was the only Muslim woman on the comedy circuit for many years until the next one came along. We weren't like buses; we were the rail replacement bus service. In addition to the obstacles that all women in business face – sexism, lack of opportunities, stereotypes and unequal pay – I have faced a whole host of additional obstacles.
There was racism disguised as criticism. White men who had never seen a Muslim actress before wrote: This is not funny. It's not good. Why does she always talk about being Muslim? Or: she doesn't talk enough about Muslims! Of all the things she could have talked about and she's talking about Primark? What a waste for a good Muslim.
To be honest, at the time I wasn't very good at it. The leather pants I wore on stage were so tight that they constantly disappeared into my butt. I had to send a search party for them every Friday. I haven't checked with my local imam, but I'm pretty sure it's not halal.
Nonetheless, I was expected to be a walking, talking explanation of all things Muslim. While my white comedian friends had the privilege of talking about airplane food, why women have so many shoes, and sniffing while laughing, I had to explain 9/11, the war in Afghanistan, and Shamima Begum. The tabloids deliberately misinterpreted my information and accused me of supporting Isis.
When I appeared on a popular daytime TV show, one of the presenters said to me: Your mother, I believe, when she's out and about, wears the full burqa. But as a modern Muslim woman, have you ever had a serious conversation with your mother, just to say: Why are you wearing that? My only armor was humor, and all I could do was laugh about it.
Fortunately, we now live in a different era, in which people could never get away with this type of ignorance and bullying. But at the time, as a Muslim, I felt tormented, castigated and unwelcome.
I was making autobiographical jokes when no one really knew much about the lives of Muslims, especially women. Something more complicated than all the women in my family wearing the burqa, which is great because we all use the same bus pass, it made people uncomfortable. Or not knowing if they could laugh or not.
Off stage, people couldn't place me. People stopped me at airports and asked: are you Malala? Mindy Kaling? Or worse yet, on a Caribbean beach: are you my general practitioner?
What made it even more difficult was that there was no sisterhood around me to support or encourage me. There were no other Muslim female comics and I didn't feel like white feminism included me. What some Western women might consider empowering, such as Shania Twain saying she found posing topless in a recent photo shoot liberating, would be the antithesis of feminine Islamic values. There are no OnlyFans in Islam, our version is OnlyFriends.
Fast forward to a month ago, when myself and five other Muslim comedians did a five-city tour of the UK, which sold out within hours, to a total of over 5,000 people . The show was halal, alcohol-free, and the audience was strictly women-only: mostly women wearing hijabs and niqabs, although all women were welcome. Lines stretched around the blocks of every venue, people were clamoring at the doors offering to pay for extra tickets, and white men were messaging me on social media saying, Why can't I I don't get a ticket?
A few months earlier, we six women Yasmin Elhady, of Egyptian-Libyan origin, Fatiha el-Ghorri (Moroccan), Ola Labib (Sudanese), Fathiya Saleh (Somali), Zain (Iraqi) and myself (Pakistani) had been contacted. by three Muslim brothers who run an events company called Twenty6. They had noticed the rise of Muslim comics in the mainstream and felt the need to create a new space in which comedy could be enjoyed while respecting Islamic principles. They wanted to arrange a tour for us.
None of us responded. We've all been there before: ripped off, treated unfairly, disrespected. Why would they want to do this for us? Would that really work? They contacted us again and again and finally, one by one, we responded to them.
Comedy Queens, the resulting show, featured a real variety of Muslim women. There was a range of political and observational material, one-liners and social commentary. Our culture, accents, languages, backgrounds, appearances, and experiences were all varied. We're the Muslim Spice Girls, with something for everyone.
But each act is above all a source of laughter. This is not a Ted Talk or a sermon. We are not on stage to transform Sharon Smith into Khadijah Shamila Abdul Rashid. It's not Belmarsh. Everyone has a different life story, so everyone's jokes are different. Some of us are married, some of us are divorced, some of us have been divorced twice and I have a husband who is funnier than me.
Being Muslim is just one small aspect of these women's lives. They enjoy watching Married at First Sight while eating a vegan Greggs bun, just like everyone else. You'll find these girls on the tour bus listening to Oasis while simultaneously watching videos of Mufti Menk on Instagram, a funny and friendly modern-day imam with over 8 million followers, who made religion cool and accessible to young people . This is Father Ralph from The Thorn Birds, the Hot Priest in Fleabag, the imam that Islam has been waiting for.
The women in our audience were wondering: Which one are you? For many of them, it was the first time they had seen themselves reflected. It was a big step from Trevor McDonald to Shazia Mirza. The laughter every evening was piercing. It wasn't polite laughter or chuckles; it was screaming, tearing, visceral, wet panties. It was a laugh that, for years, had had no outlet; the one that no one had cared about or taken care of.
The audience loved it when we pushed the boundaries. They haven't waited all these years for pedestrian information about shopping, losing weight, and reverse parking. If comedy is truth, this is the naked truth. As the tour expands and the audience grows, no topic will be off-limits, because every topic relates to these women, as it does to every other woman.
Today, due to public demand, we are on the verge of going global. We were playing in countries like South Africa, Canada and the United States. In the UK this year we will be playing at the London O2. These six bank robbers, mailboxes, ninjas, scary ghosts, blackout tents or simply outsiders, fight back. Roofs are not destroyed by bombs or guns, but by punchlines.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2024/mar/25/muslim-spice-girls-shazia-mirza-comedy-supergroup-burqa-isis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump's bail in his civil fraud case reduced to $175 million by New York appeals court
- Were the Muslim Spice Girls! Shazia Mirza on striking box office gold with her halal comedy supergroup | Comedy
- Merlin Entertainment, owner of Legoland and Madame Tussauds, is planning a “price hike” for tickets to charge visitors more during peak summer weekends than on rainy off-season weekdays.
- Three DII schools with teams in men's and women's Elite Eights
- Wall Street's momentum is fading after its last record week
- Why you don't like Google's new login page | | by March 2024
- Tech war: Xi Jinping, Li Qiang to meet visiting Dutch PM Mark Rutte as chip tensions rise
- Bhutan's King welcomes PM Modi to Lingkana Palace for private dinner during state visit
- Vocational training must be linked to employment needs: Effendy
- Reviews | Culture of death: when 1,000 people in Hollywood proclaim their support for the Gaza massacre
- Sreeja Akula takes WTT Feeder Beirut singles title, Manav-Manush crowned men's doubles champion
- Junior Fashion Week unveils a global showcase of the brand.