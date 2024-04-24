Entertainment
Man charged with murder of woman on Los Angeles subway linked to previous violence
A 45-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman as she got off a subway train in North Hollywood previously attacked a passenger, leading a judge to order him to keep his distance from the rail system during three years.
Elliot Tramel Nowden was arrested Monday shortly after a woman was found fatally injured on the ground on the dock at Universal Studios, Acting Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi announced Tuesday during a meeting of the police commission.
The victim, Mirna Soza, was a 66-year-old mother of three who arrived in Los Angeles from Managua, Nicaragua several years ago. She was returning home from her job as a night security guard at an Original Tommys hamburger restaurant in North Hills when she was killed.
This incident is extremely, extremely tragic, Choi said.
In June 2019, Nowden was arrested and charged with attacking a passenger on a subway train in Los Angeles County. He pleaded no contest, spent five days in jail and was sentenced to 36 months' probation, according to court records.
Under the terms of his probation, he was prohibited from possessing weapons, using force or threatening violence. He was also ordered to stay off subway trains during his probation period.
But a few weeks later, Nowden appeared before a judge on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading no contest to the assault charge, according to court records, and received 179 days of credit for time served.
Nowden was paroled to the Department of State Hospitals on March 18, 2022, while serving his prison sentence, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was released on parole in August 2022 and released on parole in March 2023.
Most recently, Nowden was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 31, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.
Authorities have released few details about what led to Monday's attack. Police said Soza was stabbed in the throat shortly after 5 a.m. as she got off the train. His attacker got off at the same stop and fled.
Residents in the area found the woman and called 911, authorities said. Paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the LAPD.
About 30 minutes after the LAPD arrived at the station, officers spotted a person matching the suspect's description near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue.
The man, later identified as Nowden, was arrested by officers and questioned by detectives from the Valley Bureau's homicide division. Nowden was arrested on suspicion of murder after detectives reviewed available evidence, according to the LAPD.
He is being held on $2 million bail.
At Tuesday's police commission meeting, Commissioner Maria Lou Calanche asked Choi to ensure there was adequate security on the subway early in the morning, when riders tend to have higher incomes. weak.
Choi responded that the department's deployment is strategic based on crime trends and needs. He did not provide details.
It's not just a flat rollout, just saying those that have been rolled out, so we're looking at crime trends while looking at ridership. We review the activity and deploy accordingly, Choi added.
He said officers on trains, in stations and on buses, along with ambassadors for the metro systems, are a directed effort to increase our presence and safety on these lines.
Again, we can't be everywhere all the time, Choi said. The department tries to distribute officers and engage with riders to create a sense of safety and respond to crime trends or problems as they arise immediately and quickly.
Deputy Commissioner Rasha Gerges Shields said Monday's stabbing was a very unfortunate death and what appears to be a very unprovoked attack on a woman.
The LAPD described Nowden as a transient. Public records show his last known address was in Little Rock, Ark. He was a wanted fugitive in Texas in November 2008, according to court records, and had previously been charged in Bexar County, Texas, with theft and drug possession.
Nowden is being held at a Van Nuys jail, records show.
Investigators believe other people may have been attacked by Nowden. Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives with the LAPD's Operations Valley office at (818) 374-9550.
Staff writers Richard Winton and James Queally contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-04-23/train-stabbing-follow
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Man charged with murder of woman on Los Angeles subway linked to previous violence
- Michigan State Football adds UMass transfer RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
- Men's basketball signs Stinson and Touré
- Microsoft unveils advanced AI small enough to run on mobile phones
- Why your blood sugar levels spike when you get less than 6 hours of sleep, even if you exercise and eat on time | Health and Wellness News
- Khan, from Pakistan, released on bail on new charge of aiding and abetting violence
- Sunak pledges to spend 2.5% of GDP on defense by 2030
- Book signings underway for “Opposite of Collision” by local author Richard M. Timberlake
- Christina Hendricks wears a Christian Siriano dress for wedding weekend
- Future-proof your company with digital innovation and AI technology
- President's Cup to mark the return of departmental one-day cricket – Newspaper
- Garfield Delivery Robot Spotted in West Hollywood