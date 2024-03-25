



Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck recently hosted a special family dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country. The king's entire family, including Queen Jetsun Pema and their three children, Jigme Namgyel, Jigme Ugyen and Sonam Yangden, were present at the dinner. (Photo: X/@ANI) “No Indian Prime Minister has received a private dinner from the King before. PM Modi enjoys this privilege. It was the first time that an Indian prime minister was hosted at Lingkana Palace,” an official was quoted as saying by the news agency. PTI. Photos from the dinner showed PM Modi interacting with the two princes, while Sonam, born in September 2023, was on the queen's lap. (Photo: X/@ANI) The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to the Himalayan country on March 22 and 23. On March 22, he became the first non-Bhutanese head of state to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor, the “Order of Druk Gyalpo”. King Wangchuk had conferred this honor on Prime Minister Modi. The citation for this honor states that Prime Minister Modi is “an exceptional embodiment of national, regional and global leadership.” Under him, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and will be the third largest economy by 2030. Prime Minister Modi has become a figure of destiny, transforming the ancient Indian civilization into a dynamic center of technology and innovation. “. Its commitment to protecting the environment and investing in renewable energy makes “India’s progress truly comprehensive,” he said. Published by: Ashutosh Acharya Published on: March 25, 2024 To agree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/bhutan-king-special-dinner-pm-narendra-modi-order-of-the-druk-gyalpo-2519253-2024-03-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

