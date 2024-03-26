Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou plans to visit mainland China





Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the office, said Ma would lead a delegation of young people who would research their roots and participate in exchange activities. Mas's office said he will be accompanied by 20 university students who will meet their counterparts from two major mainland universities, Peking University and Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, during the visit. During the visit to Shaanxi, the traditional heart of Chinese civilization, the group will attend a Ching Ming, or tomb sweeping, ceremony in honor of the Yellow Emperor, a legendary figure considered the common ancestor of all Chinese. Chen expressed hope that Mas' visit would help promote exchanges in various fields between young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Ten years later, Taiwan's Sunflower Movement has withered but its legacy endures The students' visit to the continent will have a positive impact on relations between the two shores. It will also allow the mainland public to witness the endurance of Taiwanese students, the MAS office said in a statement. In March last year, Ma became the first former Taiwanese leader to visit the mainland since defeated Nationalist forces, or Kuomintang, fled to the island at the end of the civil war in 1949. Mas's office said the exchange visits helped increase understanding between young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The more they interact, the more they can understand each other and form friendships, he says. With a deeper friendship, the chances of conflict would decrease. It is unclear whether Mas' visit will include a meeting with Xi, whom he met as president in Singapore in 2015. When asked who Ma would meet during his visit to the mainland, Hsiao Hsu-tsen, director of the Mas Foundation, said they would be available to our hosts. Ma Ying-jeou and Xi Jinping met in Singapore in 2015. Photo: AFP Mas's visit will take place in a context of increased tensions between the two sides of the strait. Relations deteriorated under Mas's successor as president, Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, and Beijing has been deeply critical of William Lai Ching-te, who won the January presidential election . Hostility grew further after two mainland fishermen died last month after their boat capsized following a chase with the Taiwanese coast guard near Quemoy Island, also known as Kinmen . Beijing accused Taiwan's coast guard of using violent and dangerous methods in their pursuit, although Taipei said they had only enforced the law by asking the fishermen to stop for inspection. 02:22 Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou says history of massacres has lessons for both sides of the Strait Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou says history of massacres has lessons for both sides of the Strait Last week, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, told a congressional committee that all signs suggested Beijing would be capable of attacking Taiwan by 2027. Like most countries, the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan's independence, but it opposes forced change to the status quo and is committed to helping the island defend itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3256659/former-taiwan-president-ma-ying-jeou-planning-visit-mainland-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos