Indonesia's losing candidate asks court to disqualify president-elect





By Stanley Widianto JAKARTA (Reuters) – Losing Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan laid out in court his challenge to last month's election on Wednesday, alleging state interference and calling for a new candidacy and disqualification of the winner Prabowo Subianto. The former Jakarta governor said Defense Minister Prabowo's resounding victory was aided by a partisan administration's pressure on regional authorities and the mobilization of social assistance as a “transactional tool” to ensure that There is only one outcome. Anies said the election shows that the world's third-largest democracy is at risk of falling back into its authoritarian past. “If we do not make corrections now, this will become a precedent in the future during votes at all levels,” he told the Constitutional Court. “This practice will be perceived as normal, as a habit.” Outgoing President Joko Widodo's administration has rejected allegations that it interfered in the election. Prabowo received almost 60% of the vote, helped by the tacit support of popular former rival Jokowi, as the president is known, promising to continue his agenda of infrastructure modernization, job creation and industry development downstream for the country's vast mineral resources. Anies received 25% of the vote and Ganjar Pranowo, third, 16%. Ganjar was expected to present his case in court later on Wednesday. CALL FOR NEUTRALITY Disputes over election results are common in Indonesia and the court is expected to issue its decision on April 22. Anies' team told the court that as a beneficiary of unfair practices, Prabowo should be disqualified from voting. Prabowo said he won clearly and fairly. His legal team said Wednesday that Anies' presentation was based on speculation and without significant evidence. Separately, Ganjar's team called on the Constitutional Court to order a new election no later than June 26 that would exclude Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, alleging that his last-minute inclusion as vice president on the Prabowo's list had unfairly influenced the vote. Gibran was only able to run due to a sudden change in election eligibility rules by a court where Jokowi's brother-in-law was chief justice. The judge was reprimanded by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself and intentionally allowing unspecified external “intervention” in the case. Anies' legal team also urged judges to order Jokowi to act neutrally in any new elections and to refrain from mobilizing the state apparatus or using the state budget to help a candidate. “Were the 2024 elections conducted freely, honestly and fairly? » Anies asked in court. “Let us answer: no. What happened was the opposite.” Jokowi loyalists defended him and rejected a storm of criticism that he abused his position to secure Prabowo's victory to preserve his legacy after a decade in charge. Election analyst Titi Anggraini said Anies and Ganjar's complaints about the president's son's role in the election could be tricky as it was the same court that was tasked with allowing him to run . “People who are advocating for themselves are at the center of the issues surrounding the 2024 election,” she said. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Ananda Teresia; editing by Martin Petty and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

