Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates two ports in Palu Bay region





DRAWING. Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated two ports in the Palu Bay region, Central Sulawesi, namely Wani Port and Pantoloan Port, on Wednesday (27/3). The inauguration of the two ports was centered on the Wani port.

KONTAN.CO.ID – Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated two ports in the Palu Bay region, Central Sulawesi, namely Wani Port and Pantoloan Port, on Wednesday (27/3). The inauguration of the two ports was centered on the Wani port. The President explained that the objective of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Wani and Pantoloan ports is to restore the function of the ports affected by the earthquake and tsunami. Then increase the capacity of port services as a node for logistics activities, improve regional connectivity and support economic activities in Central Sulawesi Province. This project was financed with a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), with a total works value of IDR 233 billion. We know that in 2018, Palu in Central Sulawesi was hit by an earthquake and tsunami. The port was devastated. “And thanks to the perseverance of all of us, Alhamdulillah, today we inaugurate the rehabilitation and reconstruction of port infrastructure in the Palu Bay region, namely Wani Port and Pantoloan Port,” said the president. The Head of State also gave instructions to continue improving port facilities, so that they are not inferior to the ports of other countries. Several measures can be taken: strengthening ports with good standards of service, management and technology, as well as providing logistics services integrated and connected to other modes of transport, so that services become faster and more efficient. Thus, ports are key to the country's economic development and are also important for the mobility of people and goods. I am glad that this port has been completed and that the Minister of Transport earlier expressed the need for Roro (Ro-Ro ships) from Central Sulawesi to East Kalimantan, mainly to support the development process of IKN. I accept that it takes place because most of the construction materials, especially rocks and sand, come from Central Sulawesi. Maybe almost all of them are from here. And the value is not just in the billions, but in the billions, the president said. Meanwhile, the Transport Minister said that the construction of Wani Port would begin from April 22, 2022 to December 30, 2023. The scope of work includes construction of a 150-meter-long jetty, a 28-meter trestle long (road/access from the shore pier), an office building, a state naval garage, as well as a mosque. “With this development, Wani Port has a cargo service capacity of 82,000 tonnes per annum and can service larger vessels of 6,000 DWT (Deadweight Tonnage), explained the Transport Minister. Meanwhile, for Pantoloan Port, construction will begin from September 30, 2021 to November 22, 2022. The scope of works includes the rehabilitation of a 93-meter-long trestle, construction of a 169-meter-long pier long, the extension of the upper structure of the pier, as well as the office building of the Harbor Master and Port Authority (KSOP) covering an area of ​​1,500 rectangle meters. Currently, the port is capable of servicing the largest vessels of 30,000 DWT, with a container service capacity of 160,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per year. The Minister of Transportation also expressed his thanks to President Joko Widodo who has contributed greatly to the construction and development of maritime transportation infrastructure in Indonesia, especially in the Central Sulawesi region. Also to the ministries and institutions, DPR RI, Provincial, Regency and City Forkompinda, Asian Development Bank, as well as the community who supported and synergized in the completion and utilization of two ports in Palu Bay . Also present at the inauguration were a number of advanced Indonesian Cabinet ministers, Central Sulawesi Governor Rusdy Mastura, TNI/Polri and Forkompimda leaders for the Central Sulawesi region, Indonesia Resident Mission Country Director of the ADB, the secretary general of the ministry. of Transport Novie Riyanto, Inspector General of the Ministry of Transport Arif Toha and Director General of Transport Antoni Arif Priadi Sea. Read also: Jokowi inaugurates rehabilitation of Wani Port and Pantoloan, Central Sulawesi Check out other news and articles at Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pressrelease.kontan.co.id/news/presiden-ri-joko-widodo-resmikan-dua-pelabuhan-di-kawasan-teluk-palu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos