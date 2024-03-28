Opp discusses Imran Khan's release in Punjab Assembly





LAHORE – The opposition on Wednesday raised the issue of release of PTI founder Imran Khan in the Punjab Assembly. Opposition members displayed banners of the PTI founder in front of the benches. The banners read: “Free Imran Khan”. Treasury members opposed this move by opposition members and demanded the removal of portraits of Khan calling him a thief.

However, Vice President Zaheer Iqbal Chanter remained unmoved and the portraits were not removed despite protests from the Treasury benches. Furthermore, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, the Leader of Opposition in the House, once again demanded the safe return of Mian Aslam Iqbal to the House and said that party lawmaker Ahmar Rashid's production orders should be issued. Rana Aftab said details of the cases against their party leaders should be provided to them.

The Opposition Leader asked, “Why is Mian Aslam Iqbal not allowed to enter the House? When they learned that Mian Aslam Iqbal wanted to come to the Punjab Assembly, the police were deployed outside. [to arrest him]. He vowed that they would one day bring their two members Mian Aslam Iqbal and Ahmed Rashid Bhatti to the Punjab Assembly. The Opposition Leader also raised the issue of deteriorating health condition of PTI leader Ch Parvez Elahi in the Assembly.

He said he had received reports that he was not feeling well and needed medical attention. He said Ch Parvez Elahi was the former deputy prime minister and as such he had the right to get himself examined by the doctor of his choice. The Vice President told the Opposition Leader that Mian Aslam Iqbal can come to the house whenever he wants. He also promised to speak to the Punjab Assembly Speaker in this regard.

Furthermore, the Assembly completed the discussion on the budget for the financial year 2023-24. Concluding the debate, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said health and education would be the priority of the current government, apart from initiatives for the youth. He said the past era of corruption was over and now there would be construction and development under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz. On the fifth day of the ongoing budget debate, one hundred and sixty MPs took part in the debate and expressed their views. After the agenda was completed, the meeting was adjourned until 10 a.m. Thursday.

