Politics
Xi Jinping at the Chinese central bank: reviving Treasury bond trading after a 20-year hiatus
It is necessary to enrich the monetary policy toolbox, reads the extract Excerpts from Xi Jinping's speeches on financial work. The People's Bank of China is to gradually increase trading of Treasury bills as part of its open market operations.
Former Chinese trade official who supported Donald Trump criticizes US for dismantling global trade
Former Chinese trade official who supported Donald Trump criticizes US for dismantling global trade
Asking the central bank to buy more Treasury bonds is a rare and unexpected move in China. Sources claim this happened in the early 21st century. After that, when the central bank sought to inject liquidity into the market, it began to rely on lending tools and reduce the reserve requirement ratio, thereby reducing the amount of liquidity that commercial banks must hold in reserve and releasing large sums of money into the market. long-term liquidity.
In the five months since Xi's instructions, public records indicate that the PBOC has yet to begin purchasing Treasuries through open market operations.
The practice itself is considered controversial because it fuels concerns about fiscal monetization and the so-called Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) that paved the way for Washington's unprecedented quantitative easing measures since the outbreak of the pandemic.
MMT posits that if a government needs money in times of crisis, it can print it freely, provided the economy is capable of producing goods and services.
And analysts suggest that once again, bond buying when this happens reflects how Beijing is increasingly willing to use different monetary tools as room for conventional policy support narrows .
A strong central bank is one of six key elements that define Xi's vision of a financial superpower.
In his new book, he sees the stabilization of the money supply as an important basis for China's financial work, calling for reasonably abundant liquidity but more credit allocation for technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, green development and small businesses.
The People's Bank of China should properly implement its monetary policy and safeguard the overall stability of the financial market, the president added at the financial working conference.
After years of uncontrolled infrastructure spending, Guizhou faces a debt toll
After years of uncontrolled infrastructure spending, Guizhou faces a debt toll
Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China at Standard Chartered Bank, said central banks expect the purchase of government bonds in secondary markets, as their direct purchase is prohibited by laws Chinese companies, would be a good way to increase liquidity, stimulate economic activity and promote returns. Chinese Treasury bond curve. The yield curve represents various bond yields over different durations until maturity.
It is a simple and effective tool. But this is not a question of monetization of the budget deficit, nor of [Western-style] quantitative easing, he said, referring to the type of bond market buying widely seen in developed markets.
Ding said the People's Bank of China refrained from buying Treasuries for years because monetary authorities did not want to fuel market speculation about a major stimulus package, but that Beijing is now seeking to inject a stronger dose of political support and central bank financing.
[The central bank] needs to do more work in communicating with the market, Ding said.
Chinese authorities have limited stimulus measures during and after the pandemic, with moderate reductions in market interest rates, the use of structural tools and the adoption of an accommodative liquidity policy.
Shao Yu, a board member of the Shanghai Institute of Finance and Development, said that unlike before, when the central bank focused on refinancing commercial banks to support credit expansion, it is now moving towards greater coordination of fiscal and monetary policies which are widely adopted around the world.
But since fiscal monetization is very sensitive in China, I think we will start by trying it little by little, he said.
China must reduce US Treasuries in an orderly manner, says former central bank adviser
China must reduce US Treasuries in an orderly manner, says former central bank adviser
Such a bond buyback plan became the focus of market discussions in 2018 and 2019, when analysts urged the central bank to do so amid domestic economic challenges and MMT discussions prevalent in the states. -United.
People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng told a panel on Monday that China still has tools to achieve its economic growth target this year.
China's average reserve requirement ratio is still at 7 percent, which implies ample and significant means of injecting liquidity into the market, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3256967/xi-jinping-chinas-central-bank-restart-treasury-bond-trade-after-2-decade-hiatus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opp discusses Imran Khan's release in Punjab Assembly
- Xi Jinping at the Chinese central bank: reviving Treasury bond trading after a 20-year hiatus
- The EMU Theater will bring the Little Mermaid to life | Arts and entertainment
- Fantasy hockey stock watch – Goalkeepers are in the spotlight
- Free Prom Dress Giveaways in Champaign-Urbana
- US overlooks Israeli abuses in Gaza to justify arms transfers: advocates | Israel's War on Gaza News
- 'The Office' Dwight, 'MythBusters' and 'Deadpool' Stars Arrive at Denver Fan Expo
- California looks to Europe to rein in AI
- Attorney Sean 'Diddy' Combs' responded to the raid on the properties in a statement
- How Donald Trump cheats at golf, according to a sports journalist: “He will do anything”
- “It is so hot!” – The Shadowheart actor finally reaches “the most sapphic scene in Baldur's Gate 3” as she and her real-life partner pray for God's favorite princess and Lae'zel to kiss.
- Marist Men's Tennis Tops for Open MAAC Play