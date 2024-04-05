PTI wants full court on letters controversy





RAWALPINDI:

The PTI has demanded the formation of a full bench of the Supreme Court to address the allegations raised by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the interference of state institutions in judicial matters and the recent threatening letters received by various high-ranking judges.

The former ruling party also announced the launch of a nationwide protest movement, along with other opposition parties, after Eidul Fitr against allegations of electoral fraud in the February 8 elections.

Top PTI leaders – Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser and Shah Farman – made the announcements on Thursday after meeting PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala Prison.

During the media interaction, Omar Ayub said that Imran Khan stood with the judiciary and the six IHC judges who raised their voice against state interference in judicial matters . “We demand that the SC form a full court to address the issues raised in the IHC judges’ letter,” he said.

Omar reiterated the claim that Imran's wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned. Bushra, sentenced to 10 years in prison in the gift-dropping case, is currently detained at Imran's Bani Gala residence. The PTI leader said Bushra's resilience is a source of strength for Imran Khan.

Asad Qaiser said the party plans to launch a robust movement against electoral fraud in consultation with other opposition parties.

He announced that the first meeting regarding this movement would be held in Quetta on April 12 at the residence of BNP leader Akhtar Mengal. “We will unveil the schedule of the national movement after the meeting,” he added.

Qasir also expressed his grievances over the federal government's lack of necessary cooperation with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, saying the delay in releasing funds to the province, where the PTI is in power, is hampering the smooth functioning of the government affairs.

He condemned the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the Senate elections in KP, lamenting that the people of KP are facing repercussions for placing their trust in the country's most popular political party, PTI .

Shibli Faraz stressed the need for legal battles and monitoring of election documents to combat the imposition of rejected candidates. He warned that the country's economy would suffer if a government brought to power by electoral fraud was allowed to govern.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has appointed five focal persons to articulate the party's policies. These focal persons are Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI Chairman Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Senator Ali Zafar and Senior Advocate Intazar Hussain Panjutha.

