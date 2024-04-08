PTI optimistic about Imran Khan's exit this month





Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Screenshot/Imran Khan/YouTube/File

ISLAMABAD: Top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) leader Latif Khosa has doubled down on claims by PTI members that jail release of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan is imminent, saying he may get out from prison this month.

I say this with certainty, the PTI founder will be released in [this] April, he said on Sunday while speaking on Geo News Naya Pakistan show.

Lately, several party leaders, including PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, have made similar statements that the incarcerated party founder would be released from jail very soon.

Responding to claims that the release of the PTI founders would be part of any deal, Kohsa said it would be unjustified to characterize the release as an outcome of any deal.

He said the former prime minister did not believe in revenge politics and only wanted the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Speaking about the prosecution of the PTI founder, Khosa downplayed Khan's conviction in the cipher and un-Islamic nikkah case, saying: In the cipher case, the court has already observed where the cipher is, while that the Iddat affair is shameful.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case and scheduled the hearing of the main appeal against the conviction after the Eid holidays.

However, Khan remains behind bars as he has been incarcerated in a series of other cases containing criminal charges, including violation of the Official Secrets Act, terrorism, corruption and others.

Khan, the deposed prime minister, was ousted from power via an opposition motion of no confidence in April 2022. However, the PTI alleged that Khan's removal was orchestrated by the United States by supporting the motion of no confidence of the opposition.

The PTI founder was arrested in August last year after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. Later, he was also convicted in cipher and un-Islamic marriage cases, in which his appeals are currently pending in the respective courts.

The former ruling party also claims that Imran Khan was placed behind bars on the basis of false charges aimed at victimizing him politically and keeping him away from active politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1176765-pti-optimistic-about-release-of-imran-khan-this-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos