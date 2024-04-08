Bakan Erdoan Endonezya Seilmi Cumhurbakan Prabowo Subianto and Cumhurbakan Joko Widodo ile grt!





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan held a telephone conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. According to the statement made on the social media account of the Ministry of Communications, Erdoan spoke on the phone with Subianto. NO TEBR During the meeting in which bilateral relations between Turkey and Indonesia and global developments were discussed, Erdoan congratulated Subianto on his election victory. Erdoan said the deep-rooted relations between Turkey and Indonesia will further develop in the new period; He expressed the hope that cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in the fields of defense industry, military, trade and financial relations, will progress within the framework of mutual trust and interests of the two countries. Minister Erdoan said that it is important to continue cooperation with Indonesia on all issues concerning the Palestinian cause and the Islamic world, and that the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Union Council established between the two countries should take place at the most appropriate time. During the meeting, Erdoan also congratulated Subianto on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

JOKO WDODO NEEDS A PHONE CALL Congratulating Suianto, Minister Erdoan had a telephone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. During the meeting, the development of relations between Turkey and Indonesia was discussed. During the meeting, Minister Erdoan expressed his hope that the presidential and general elections held in the country would be beneficial for the Indonesian people. Minister Erdoan said he hoped that the momentum gained with Widodo regarding the evolution of relations between the two countries would continue with his successor, Subianto. Erdoan said efforts should be increased to combat global challenges facing the Islamic world, particularly the Palestinian cause. During the meeting, Minister Erdoan congratulated Widodo on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

