Gerindra opens voice on meeting between Prabowo and Jokowi on the second day of Eid









Jakarta – President-elect Prabowo Subianto and his son Didit Hediprasetyo met again with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Jakarta Palace today. Gerindra Party Vice President Habiburokhman spoke about the meeting. Habib said the meeting was a natural thing as the two were close. “Open heart. It's called a best friend, it's really normal to talk every day,” said Habiburokhman, Thursday (04/11/2024) as reported by Détik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Habiburokhman revealed that Prabowo learned a lot from Jokowi. From leadership to tips for running an effective country. “So it is true that Pak Prabowo, if he told us that he learned a lot from Pak Jokowi about leadership, including how to run the country effectively, how to have effective meetings with the elites and that Pak Jokowi is a caring person,” he said. Moreover, said Habiburokhman, during the current period of government transition. Even though the process before the Constitutional Court is still ongoing, according to him, Prabowo's chances of leading Indonesia are already 50%. “This is why Mr. Prabowo is halfway through the transition after the decision of the Constitutional Court, we have to move quickly, we do not want to waste time,” he continued. Habiburokhman said: Prabowo also learned about reconciliation. He said Jokowi's way of welcoming all parties was exemplary. “Pak Prabowo also says everywhere that in the context of the great reconciliation of 2019, what is wrong with Mr. Jokowi? Because Mr. Jokowi, as the winner, wants to embrace the people who were defeated “, he added. Previously, President-elect 2024-2029 Prabowo Subianto visited President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace on the second day of Eid 2024. Prabowo was accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo. Based on received video detikcom, Thursday (11/4), Prabowo and Didit wore white shirts with black pants underneath. Prabowo and Didit arrived at the Palace at 09:00 WIB. Both were welcomed directly by President Jokowi. Then the three went inside. After that, Prabowo and Didit were also greeted by Jokowi's wife, Iriana Jokowi, as well as Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep and his wife, Erina Gudono. On this occasion, Prabowo, Jokowi and Iriana were seen speaking. Meanwhile, Didit, Kaesang and Erina took selfies. Besides chatting, they also had breakfast together. It is unclear what exactly Jokowi and Prabowo discussed on this occasion. Watch the video “Gerindra: strong signal from NasDem and PPP to join Prabowo’s coalition“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(mjy/mjy)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sumut/berita/d-7288697/gerindra-buka-suara-soal-prabowo-temui-jokowi-lagi-di-hari-kedua-lebaran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos