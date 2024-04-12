Save! This important Taiwanese personality dares to go to China and meet Xi Jinping







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping told former Taiwanese President Ma Ying Jeou that the fraternity between the two parties cannot be disrupted by outside parties. This comes as Taiwan's government continues to attempt to undermine Beijing's claims that the island is an integral part of its power. Since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the civil war against Mao Zedong's communists, no Taiwanese leader has visited China. But Ma, president from 2008 to 2016, last year became the first former Taiwanese leader to visit China. He is currently also visiting the Bamboo Curtain country, although military relations between the two countries are warming. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT During his meeting with Ma at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where foreign leaders usually speak with senior Chinese officials, Xi said people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait were Chinese. “External interference cannot stop the historical trend of state and family reunification,” Xi said, in comments reported by Taiwanese media, cited by Reuters, Wednesday (10/4/2024). Xi, however, did not explain further in terms of external interference against Taiwan. However, this is generally aimed at the support Taipei receives from Western countries like the United States. “There is no grudge that cannot be resolved, no issue that cannot be discussed and no force that can tear us apart,” he added. Meanwhile, Ma said military tensions had caused anxiety among many Taiwanese citizens. He said the conflict between the two could be detrimental for both of them. “Chinese people on both sides of the Strait really have enough wisdom to handle all disputes peacefully and avoid conflicts,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Xi Jinping Reveals China's Taiwan Plans to Biden (tps/wur)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240411112609-4-529773/rekor-orang-penting-taiwan-ini-berani-ke-china-dan-temui-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos