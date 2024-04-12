Donald Trump biopic and new films by Yorgos Lanthimos and Andrea Arnold will premiere at Cannes | Cannes 2024





Donald Trump, played by Marvel actor Sebastian Stan, will make an unlikely attraction on the French Riviera in May, as a new film about the real estate careers of US presidential candidates is set to premiere at Cannes in may.

The lineup for the 77th edition of the film festival, unveiled Thursday at a press conference in Paris by general delegate Thierry Frmaux and president Iris Knobloch, will also see Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone continue their award-winning creative partnership, and films British-director Andrea Arnold teams up with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan for her first fiction feature in eight years.

Also in competition are new films from David Cronenberg, Taxi Driver screenwriter Paul Schrader, Cannes veteran Jacques Audiard and Francis Ford Coppolas' previously announced passion project Megalopolis.

While the main program doesn't quite match last year's vintage selection in terms of star count, it does hint at several intriguing and often political storylines.

In The Apprentice, Swedish-based Iranian-Danish director Ali Abbasi will examine Trump's career as a New York real estate businessman in the 1970s and 1980s. Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan, best known as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play the orange-faced US presidential candidate, while Jeremy Strong will play Roy Cohn, the lawyer who represented Trump in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, out of competition, Guy Maddin's new Canadian film Rumors will see Cate Blanchett play an Ursula von der Leyen-style politician at a fictional G7 meeting.

In competition, Greek director Lanthimoss's anthology film Kinds of Kindness, which also stars Willem Dafoe, arrives just two months after his last film Poor Things won Oscar glory, and less than a year after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. .

Dartford-born Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank, Cow) will not only receive the Golden Coach award at the festival, but will also present her new feature, Bird, her first since 2016's American Honey. Frmaux described it as l he coming-of-age story of a young girl trying to escape the tight confines of the neighborhood she grew up in.

Escape from Nykiya Adams in Bird, the new feature film directed by Andrea Arnold.

Ben Whishaw plays Russian poet and political dissident Eduard Limonov in director Khiril Sebrennikov's Limonov: The Ballad, an adaptation of the famous novel by French writer Emmanuel Carrre.

Paolo Sorrentino, the Italian director of The Hand of God and The Young Pope, returns to Cannes with Parthenope, another film set in his native Naples, while Jacques Audiard, winner of the 2015 Palme d'Or, will present Emilia Perez, a musical setting in the Mexican world. drug cartels.

The festival jury will be chaired by Barbie director Greta Gerwig, the first female filmmaker to occupy this role since Jane Campion in 2014.

Previously announced films include George Miller's Mad Max prequel Furiosa, Kevin Costner's multi-episode Western Horizon: An American Saga and Coppola's highly anticipated Megalopolis. Supposedly inspired by the Roman Empire, the film spanned four decades and was reportedly financed with $120 million of the godfather's own money.

The opening film will be the absurdist comedy The Second Act starring La Seydoux and directed by French director Quentin Dupieux, formerly better known by his musical alias M. Oizo. As tradition dictates, the opening film will be released on the same day in French cinemas.

Star Wars creator George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony on May 25.

A spectacularly strong line-up for the festival in 2023 saw Justine Triets Anatomy of a Fall win the Palme d'Or and Jonathan Glazers The Zone of Interest receive the Grand Prix. Both films have become awards season heavyweights, with Glazer's stylized Holocaust drama winning two Oscars in March.

Cannes 2024 official selection: the complete winners

Competition

The Apprentice, directed: Ali Abbasi

Motel Destino, directed: Karim Anouz

Bird, directed by Andrea Arnold

Emilia Perez, dir: Jacques Audiard

Anora, director: Sean Baker

Megalopolis, directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

The Shrounds, directed by: David Cronenberg

The Substance, dir: Coralie Fargeat

Grand Tour, directed by Miguel Gomes

Marcello Mio, director: Christophe Honor

Feng Liu Yi Dai, director: Jia Zhang-Ke

Everything we imagine as light, realized: Payal Kapadia

Kinds of Kindness, directed: Yorgos Lanthimos

Love Oof, you: Gilles Lellouche

Raw Diamond, you: Agathe Riedinger

Oh Canada, directed by: Paul Schrader

Limonov The Ballad, directed by: Kirill Serebrennikov

Parthenope, directed by Paolo Sorrentino

The Needlegirl, directed by Magnus von Horn

In some perspective

Norah, directed: Tawfik Alzaidi

Shameless, director: Konstantin Bojanov

The Kingdom, dir: Julien Colonna

Twenty Gods, dir: Louise Courvoisier

Le Procs du Chien (Who Let the Dog Bite?), dir: Laetitia Dosch

Gou Zhen (Black Dog), director: Guan Hu

The Village Next to Paradise, directed by Mo Harawe

September Says, directed: Arian Labed

The Story of Souleymane, dir: Boris Lojkine

The Damned, directed by: Roberto Minervini

Becoming a guinea fowl, directed: Rungano Nyoni

Boku No Ohisama (My Sun), directed by Hiroshi Okuyama

Santosh, director: Sandhya Suri

Viet and Nam, directed by: Truong Minh Quy

Armand, director: Halfdan Ullmann Tündel

Out of competition

Shes Got No Name, directed by: Chan Peter Ho-Sun

Horizon, an American saga, directed by: Kevin Costner

Rumors, directed: Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by: George Miller

Midnight screenings

Twilight of the Warrior Walled In, directed by Soi Cheang

The Surfer, directed by Lorcan Finnegan

Women on the Balcony, dir: Nomie Merlant

I, the Executioner, directed: Ryoo Seung-Wan

First Cannes

Everyone loves Touda, directed by Nabil Ayouch

It’s Not Me, dir: Leos Carax

En Fanfare (The Matching Bang), dir: Emmanuel Courcol

Misricorde, dir: Alain Guiraudie

Le Roman de Him, dir: Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu

Meeting with Pol Pot, dir: Rithy Panh

Special screenings

The Wire, dir: Daniel Auteil

Ernest Cole, Found Objects, directed by: Raoul Peck

The invasion, directed by: Sergei Loznitsa

Learn, say: Claire Simon

The Beauty of Gaza, dir: Yolande Zauberman

