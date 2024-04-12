PDIP's response to the Palace regarding the speech on the meeting of Jokowi and Megawati





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Speech on the meeting between President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri has recently attracted public attention. A number of parties claim that the reunion between the two figures is only a matter of time, but so far there is no certainty about when it will happen. Jokowi, who is still officially a PDIP cadre, has reportedly split from his party over differences in policy choices in the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the vice candidate -presidency of Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, PDIP nominates former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate. 1. Olly Dondokambey, PDIP general treasurer: politics is very dynamic PDIP General Treasurer Olly Dondokambey responded to the speech about the meeting of President Jokowi and Megawati in the atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr. Olly said that friendship is an oriental culture. "Politics is very dynamic," he said in a short message to Tempo on Friday April 12, 2024. Jokowi and Megawati, who have different choices in the 2024 presidential or presidential elections, have not yet met on Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah which falls on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Last year, Jokowi and Megawati met almost a week after Eid. President Jokowi held open day to the public at the State Palace last Wednesday. On the same day, Megawati received a limited number of guests at her residence in Menteng area, Central Jakarta. 2. Ari Dwipayana, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator: Looking for the right moment The presidential palace said that President Jokowi is very open to communicate with anyone, including Megawati. Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana believes that Shawwal is the most suitable month to strengthen friendship. "Regarding the relationship with Ms. Megawati, we are looking for the right moment," Ari said in a short message to Tempo on Friday April 12, 2024. He expressed this while responding to a question about the lack of friendly relations between Jokowi and Megawati during Eid 2024. "The president is very willing to stay in touch with anyone, especially national figures," Ari said. 3. Experts from the presidential cabinet Ali Mochtar Ngabalin: It's a question of time The Presidential Staff Office responded to the possibility of a meeting between President Jokowi and Megawati during Eid al-Fitr. Until now, there has been no talk of a meeting between the two personalities.

